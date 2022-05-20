Ingraham: How much lower can Biden's approval go?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared President Biden's plummeting approval ratings among Americans on both sides as a new AP-NORC poll has the president's approval at 39%.

LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to ask the question, how low can he go? As in Biden and those polls measuring his job performance, of course. A new AP-NORC poll has Biden's approval at 39%, the lowest of his presidency. And among Democrats, his approval is at just 73% when for all of 2021, it never dropped below 82%. Among Hispanics in a new Quinnipiac poll, he's at 26%. Now, a key takeaway from the AP piece is that only two in 10 Americans say our country is on the right track. Who are the two? What's most striking are that some of the comments from Americans about Biden's performance, they're stunning. One saying, I don't know how much worse it can get. Or he hasn't delivered on any of the promises. His policies are destroying the economy. Now, one of the more charitable ones was, I think he's tired. Of course, all of these remarks are on point. Americans are not stupid. They see what's happening to the family budget. They feel it. They know how bad the crime is. They see food and bus tickets given to the illegals as they debate themselves, even having a family vacation this summer. And the overwhelming majority of Americans tell Quinnipiac they're seeing what we've been warning you about. An economic recession is just around the corner.

If Biden's puppeteers are pulling the strings right now, putting all those words in the teleprompter, if they really loved America. I mean, really loved her. They wouldn't be doing any of this. They wouldn't have waved off Larry Summers on the inflation issue a year ago. They wouldn't have put us deeper in debt with COVID and stupid Build Back Better spending. They certainly wouldn't have killed our energy independence. And they wouldn't be turning American against American on race. They wouldn't have let our borders go to the cartels. They wouldn't have set in motion the policies that are causing so much pain and suffering to those who deserve at least.