Ingraham: Conservatives must oppose 'ruinous and divisive' Biden with 'passion, resolve, and good cheer'

The "ruinous and divisive" policies of the Biden administration will have a galvanizing effect on conservatives over the next four years, Laura Ingraham predicted Wednesday.

"The Ingraham Angle" host noted that China's state-run news agency Xinhua had tweeted "Good riddance, Donald Trump!" shortly before Biden took the oath of office.

"China couldn't care less about historic firsts or diversity or Lady Gaga ... but they do know that with Trump out of the White House, they are poised to soar past the U.S. in wealth, military might, and global influence," Ingraham warned. "The 2020s will probably be known as the decade where China became the most powerful country on Earth. The CCP is giddy because it knows the American Democratic Party, especially one led by an aging globalist like Biden is not really willing or able to stand up to them, or for that matter to stand up for freedom around the world."

Meanwhile, she added, Biden's own party views the "GOP as far more dangerous than the CCP."

BIDEN TO REENGAGE WITH WHO AFTER TRUMP CUT TIES OVER COVID, CHINA

"They want Republicans to be vetted, surveilled, shamed, and deplatformed. That is the agenda that the CCP can certainly get behind," Ingraham said. "[H]ow is a nation supposed to unite when one side is essentially calling the other side systemically racist and evil?"

The new president, the host proclaimed, "wants us to unite behind the idea that America is a racist country. No way. What makes America the most incredible country on Earth is not unity or diversity. There's nothing wrong with that, but the animating principle of America is liberty, freedom."

Ingraham clarified that she doesn't believe Biden actually thinks the U.S. is a racist country dominated by White supremacists. However, the 78-year-old commander-in-chief is "too weak to stand up the Marxists in his party."

As for conservatives, "we are going to stand up without fear -- and, of course, without violence -- but with passion, resolve, and good cheer knowing the facts are on our side even if John Legend and Tom Hanks aren't.

"Over time, as the ruinous and divisive policies and sentiments of the Biden administration sweep across the nation, I predict that millions more will join the America First movement," the host continued. "After all, Biden did say he wanted unity. On our side, we'll have it."