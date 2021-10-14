Ingraham: Biden's ideas will 'make life harder for the average American'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took aim at the Biden administration's role in record inflation and supply chain shortages in her opening monologue of ‘The Ingraham Angle’ Wednesday night.

Year-over-year price inflation in September was the highest it's been since January 1991. Gas prices were up 42%. The price of steak rose 22% and egg prices jumped by almost 13%. Used car prices increased by 24%. And heating bills are projected to climb 54% this winter.

"And [the Biden administration's] answer is to double down on climate change programs and government spending that that will drive prices even higher," Ingraham said. "Even if your grandmother risks dying of hypothermia, Joe says this is no time to be short-sighted."

Biden said the $3.5 trillion-infrastructure bill would lead to trucking, air freight and maritime companies lowering their carbon emissions. Ingraham said such companies would "get fat contracts" to manufacture unnecessary green products in China while the country burns coal.

In light of widespread supply chain disruptions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration "cannot guarantee" the punctual arrival of holiday packages.

"The Grinch has nothing on these people," Ingraham said. "The fact is, the Biden Administration has broken our economy, and now they plan to make things worse by ramming through trillions more in spending," she added.

Ingraham said that despite raking in record-high tax revenues last fiscal year, the federal government still wants to raise taxes "because the monster has always got to be fed." But she said that won't stop the bleeding from supply chain shortages and inflation.

Even CNN reporter John King agreed, saying that only one in four Americans think the infrastructure bill would improve their day-to-day life. About a third of Americans think they would be "worse off" and 43% think they would be "about the same" if the bill passed.

Rather, higher taxes and the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill would "make life harder for the average American," Ingraham said. The alarming rate of inflation makes trillions of dollars in federal spending an impossibility. Such exorbitant spending is feasible only after inflation is "under control," Ingraham said. If it's not, "we’ll go right off the cliff," she warned.

"Biden and the Democrats will be stealing our children’s future from them - just like the Grinch in the middle of the night, slithering around the presents, taking everything in sight," Ingraham predicted. "And unlike the cartoon, Biden won’t see the folly of his ways or have a change of heart."