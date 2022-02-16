Ingraham: US voters await 'payback time' against Biden, liberals for meritless mandates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue Wednesday, host Laura Ingraham sounded off on President Biden and politicians like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker continuing to support edicts under the guise of coronavirus mitigation.

"Watching Joe Biden's plummeting approval ratings continue to slip, it's like watching a game of limbo. You keep wondering to yourself, how low can Joe go? A new Politico-Morning Consult poll gives us a snapshot in time, and it's ugly for the White House," she said.

"Forty-three percent approve now of Biden's job performance — 53 percent disapprove. Now, among key demographics, he's underwater with women … suburbanites … and independents. On the pandemic, just 39 percent approve of the job Biden is doing, and 57 percent disapprove of now support for mask mandates, vaccine mandates. It's also dropping and localities across the country are following suit."

She pointed to how typically liberal San Francisco is witnessing a parental revolt in the form of recalls for left-wing school board officials over mask mandates, and how Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a law requiring schools to be mask-optional by March.

But, she also pointed to people like Pritzker who continues to push mask mandates despite bipartisan opposition in Springfield.

"Everyone should feel comfortable wearing their masks, and either way, the next step is to hear from the appellate court and go from there," Pritzker said this week.

Ingraham said in both cases, "warning lights for Democrats are flashing red — people want change."

In that regard, she also warned against voters believing some Democrats' sudden pivots against their party's doctrine.

She pointed to Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat up for reelection this year who recently lamented his party's optics from the view of the American people.

Tester said Democrats' "brand in rural America generally is toxic."

"What a phony," Ingraham responded. She added that "so-called moderate" Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is in a similar spot.

"Both [Kelly] and Tester are just as responsible for their party's lurch the left as Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin. Like where were they when the schools issue really blew up? Where were they when BLM was terrorizing our cities? You hear him speak out then? I didn't," she said.

"So this summer, when Democrats return to their home states and they're arguing that their common sense policies are what got us through the pandemic and back to normal life, just laugh in their faces respectfully, of course. They had literally nothing to do with freeing America. We freed ourselves, and you should be proud of that and be grateful for the leadership of President Trump, who knew early on that we had to reopen and we had to all go back to work and get back to normal."

"[S]top insulting our intelligence. We know what you did and we know what you're planning to do if you really get a stranglehold on power. And we will stop you at the ballot box, because November is payback time."