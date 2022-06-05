Inflation pushes retiree back into workforce after 20 years: 'I need compensation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Record-high inflation has had consequences for Americans of all ages, and Tina Caston is sharing how runaway price hikes are impacting retirees like her, even calling them to consider returning to the workforce.

"I'm going back to get a resume put together, so it can be current and attractive and hirable. I need to go back to work," she said.

Caston, who has been retired for 20 years, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy she is not the only retiree considering a return to the workforce, noting her volunteer work with AARP's Veteran Outreach Program where she finds other seniors are weighing similar options.

BIDEN'S 'BUILD BACK BETTER' HAS TURNED INTO ‘BUILD BACK POORER’ FOR EVERY AMERICAN

"I find a lot of my fellow volunteers are thinking about the same thing," she said, going on to add that odd jobs and temporary work are no longer enough for some to make ends meet. "We're no longer just poll workers when there's an election. We are actually looking for part-time work first, and some of us are looking for full-time work."

Caston told Duffy that she is making other unique sacrifices to combat inflationary pressures, including splitting groceries with her neighbor.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"I have a membership to Costco; she has a membership to BJ's, so we do some price comparisons and we split, and I split with family members also," she said. Caston added that she is opting to buy in bulk, purchase more non-perishables, use senior discounts and clip coupons to cut costs further.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD CRITICIZES BIDEN FOR JUST ‘FINALLY GETTING HONEST ON INFLATION’

Caston told Duffy she imagined her retirement would be entirely different and that she would be focusing her time on traveling and volunteering to help others instead of hunting for a job.

BEN DOMENECH ON ‘KILMEADE SHOW’: NOT A GOOD WEEK 'IN ANY WAY FOR BIDEN ADMIN

"I'm not at the liberty to pay to travel back and forth to volunteer," she said. "I need compensation."