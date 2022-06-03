Ben Domenech on 'Kilmeade Show': Not a good week 'in any way' for Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday to unpack the Biden administration's response to the baby formula shortage, rising gas prices and inflation concerns. Domenech called out the administration's instability and internal cracks as Joe Biden struggles to inspire confidence from Americans and his own staffers.

BEN DOMENECH: It is not a good week in any way for this administration. And unfortunately, I wish that that would have less of a negative impact on the country itself. You never want as an American to see an administration that people have so little confidence in. You want to be able to, on some level, have trust and faith in an administration, even if you objected to him. And of course, I did vociferously in so many different policy respects. Barack Obama, you got to give it to him, had the guts to pull the trigger on that bin Laden raid, which was a risky proposition at the time in which obviously Joe Biden was opposed to behind the scenes.

You want to be able to have a commander-in-chief who, when the chips are down, has the ability to make a decision that is critical for the future of the country and the world. Unfortunately, we don't have that in Joe Biden. We have instead, behind the scenes, this dynamic that apparently, we've all kind of suspected it from what we saw on the outside. But on the inside, it turns out they're saying the same thing, too. They're basically feeling this tension with Joe, and he's feeling the tension with them, where he has to remind them that he's the president. He has to remind them that he's the commander in chief. That's not a good thing for the country.

