Indianapolis police union votes 'no confidence' in liberal prosecutor: 'A failed social experiment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president Rick Snyder sounded the alarm Friday on liberal criminal justice policies in major cities across America after the union issued a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the county's prosecutor, Ryan Mears.

Nearly all of Indianapolis police union members said they lack trust in Mears, and Snyder argued liberal crime policies have led to the suffering of countless victims including police officers.

The vote came after 24-year-old Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed by a suspect who had a prior conviction for shooting at police.

SUSPECTED INDIANA COP KILLER WROTE SONG ABOUT KILLING OFFICERS AND MADE FACETIME CALLS DURING CHASE: DOCUMENTS

"It’s just another example of this failed social experiment that's been imposed upon our people, not just here in Indianapolis, but, quite frankly, in major cities across the country," Snyder said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

"And that is the so-called bail reform and the revolving door of criminal justice, which do not work," he added.

Snyder explained to host Ashley Strohmier that the issues with bail reform have hit a breaking point as Indianapolis has seen five consecutive years of record-high homicides, nonfatal shootings and other aggravated assaults.

"We have been warning of what was coming for the last three years," he said.

But politicians have "shrugged off" the problem, which Snyder said disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

"Specifically with Indianapolis, nearly 80% of all of our homicide victims are our fellow Black neighbors," he said. "And yet, we still hear about what lives matter and the attempts to defund the police, abolish the police and demoralize the police."

Snyder laid out the union’s proposed solution to the crime crisis: "It’s simply closing the revolving door of criminal justice."

"We watch time and time again, folks step right back out into our communities that are repeat violent offenders," he said. "Serious repeat violent offenders who are getting little or no jail time, sweetheart plea deals from a prosecutor who's more focused on being a protester."

Snyder called on Indianapolis residents to vote out the liberal prosecutor in the 2022 midterms in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Victims deserve better, Indianapolis deserves better, and our officers are going to stand and fight for the communities that we serve," he said.