CRIME
Suspected Indiana cop killer wrote song about killing officers and made FaceTime calls during chase: documents

Ex-con Carl Roy Webb Boards II was paroled last year, court records show

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
The ex-con barber accused in the shooting death of an Indiana police officer wrote a song about killing cops and called his parents and girlfriend on FaceTime while fleeing the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is accused of shooting Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, a 24-year-old U.S. Army veteran who had been on the force for just shy of a year, during a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N, according to authorities.

Shahnavaz’s last radio call indicated that the driver of a white Buick Lacrosse "had a gun," according to the affidavit.

Additional Elwood police officers and Madison County deputies arrived and found him still in his patrol car with gunshot wounds.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is accused of gunning down Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, a U.S. Army veteran.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is accused of gunning down Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, a U.S. Army veteran. (Hamilton County Jail)

Police recovered 36 bullet casings and said the car had been riddled with bullet holes.

An ambulance rushed Shahnavaz to nearby Mercy Hospital, where EMS personnel noticed that his handgun was still in its holster. From there, a helicopter took him to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where police say he was pronounced dead with two gunshot wounds to the head and several others in his body.

"Based on the severe trauma to Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s body, it is unclear of the number of times that he was shot," according to the affidavit.

Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in an undated photo.

Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in an undated photo. (Elwood Police Department)

A Hamilton County deputy spotted the Buick about 25 minutes after Shahnavaz’s last radio call and began to chase it, according to the affidavit.

Deputies threw down "Stop Sticks" and deflated at least one of the tires, but Boards allegedly kept driving until Fishers Police, who had joined in the chase, disabled the car with a PIT maneuver.

Police found a rifle with a high-capacity magazine in the car, according to the affidavit. 

Boards faces charges of murder, resisting arrest and felony firearms possession, court records show.

Police said they recovered a rifle with a high-capacity magazine and more than 30 spent shell casings.

Police said they recovered a rifle with a high-capacity magazine and more than 30 spent shell casings. (Indiana State Police)

Police learned from interviewing the parents and girlfriend that Boards owns a barbershop about 25 miles away in Marion, called Webb’s Cut Care, according to court documents.

Police visited the building and spoke with a man who lived in an apartment upstairs, and he told them that Boards "is a member of the Black Hebrew Israelites" and "made a recorded song making statements that if he was ever caught by police that he would kill them."

Police served a search warrant on the barbershop and found a loaded magazine and Black Hebrew Israelite-related pamphlets.

Police apprehended Carl Roy Webb Boards II after they said they disabled his car with "Stop Sticks" and a PIT maneuver.

Police apprehended Carl Roy Webb Boards II after they said they disabled his car with "Stop Sticks" and a PIT maneuver. (Indiana State Police)

Boards has a lengthy criminal history including battery with a deadly weapon and multiple prior felony firearms charges, according to court records. Prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek habitual offender status Monday.

Sunday’s shooting was not the first time he opened fire on police officers, according to the Indianapolis-based WTHR, which republished file video Monday showing his 2006 arrest stemming from a car chase in which police said he fired six shots at a patrol car while fleeing officers. Indianapolis police allegedly recovered a handgun and an AK-47 rifle from his car.

Boards is being held without bond on the latest charges.

The community held a prayer vigil for Shahnavaz Monday evening.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports