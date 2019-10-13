Democrats using Intel Committee to keep impeachment facts hidden from the public, says WSJ's Kim Strassel

Congressional Democrats are skirting the past precedent of using the Judiciary Committee to impeach the president, and are instead relying on the House Intelligence Committee to shroud their work in darkness and keep vital facts hidden from the public, said Wall Street Journal columnist Kim Strassel.

"I think the reason they are doing it through House Intelligence is so that they can keep everything secret, keep this whistleblower identity secret and the nature of some of the claims," she claimed Sunday on "The Journal Editorial Report."

"But that’s not very encouraging to the public," Strassel continued. "I think the other thing they’re doing is not holding a formal vote to have an impeachment inquiry and setting out the rules -- they’ve been denying Republicans the right to take part in some of this. These are all at variance with what past probes have done."

PELOSI, DEMS 'DUCKING' RESPONSIBILITY OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, KIM STRASSEL SAYS

Strassel also said Democrats have obstructed the White House from participating in the impeachment process and have completely ignored past precedent and normal decorum.

"The House is not following the usual procedures, not allowing the White House to take part in things like asking witnesses questions or cross-examining them or calling them," she said.

"Since impeachment is a political tool, the goal of it is to convince the public that you are doing things in a fair and just manner, and they’re certainly not, because they’re not abiding by any of the past courtesies or standards that impeachment probes use."