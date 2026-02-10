Expand / Collapse search
Illinois city hands out $25K cash payments to 44 Black residents through reparations program

Evanston continues first-in-the-nation municipal reparations program

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Chicago mayor criticizes Clarence Thomas while defending city’s reparations task force Video

Chicago mayor criticizes Clarence Thomas while defending city’s reparations task force

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday shared a post on X when he defended the City of Chicago’s Reparations Task Force and slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Credit: Mayor Brandon Johnson's X account.

Evanston, Illinois will issue $25,000 to 44 residents in reparations payments, the City’s Reparations Committee has announced.

Established in 2019 and approved by the City Council in 2021, the program issues $25,000 direct cash payments to Black residents and descendants of Black residents who lived in Evanston between the years 1919 and 1969.

Evanston was the first city in the nation to pass a reparations plan, pledging $10 million over a decade to Black residents. The payments are intended to cover housing expenses, Eanston official Cynthia Vargas told the Chicago Tribune.

Cash

Evanston will issue $25,000 to 44 residents in reparations payments, the City’s Reparations Committee announced on Thursday. (getty images)

SAN FRANCISCO SUED OVER REPARATIONS FUND ALLEGING UNLAWFUL USE OF TAXPAYER MONEY

Tasheik Kerr, assistant to the city manager, said during the meeting last week that the residents will be contacted to know their payment is on the way over the next few weeks.

According to a city memo, the fund had received $276,588 from Evanston’s real estate transfer tax. The committee discussed taxing Delta-8 THC products to sustain funding in the future.

Ald. Krissie Harris recognized that the tax would not significantly increase revenue, though it would "help keep moving that number forward" in the reparations process. 

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON TAKES JAB AT CLARENCE THOMAS WHILE DEFENDING CITY'S REPARATIONS TASK FORCE

"It’s really important for people to understand we pay as we have the money, and it’s not that we’re withholding from paying everyone," Harris said, according to The Daily Northwestern.  She continued, "It’s just we have to accumulate the funds to make sure we can pay."

Elaborate iron gate entry on the Chicago campus of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.

Evanston was the first city in the nation to pass a reparations plan, pledging $10 million over a decade to Black residents. The payments are intended to cover housing expenses, Cynthia Vargas said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. (iStock)

As the reparations fund did not receive any philanthropic donations this year as of Jan. 31, the fund is primarily supported by cannabis sales tax and real estate tax money.

MARYLAND CHURCH TO ISSUE REPARATIONS GRANTS TO 'BUILD UP BLACK COMMUNITIES' DUE TO ‘SYSTEMIC RACISM'

Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against Evanston's reparations program last year, due to its use of race as an eligibility requirement for the program. The watchdog group alleges that the program violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. 

"To date, Evanston has awarded over $6,350,000 to 254 individuals based on their race. The city must be stopped before it spends even more money on this clearly discriminatory and unconstitutional reparations program," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton at the time.

Boy holding sign in support of reparations

Tasheik Kerr, assistant to the city manager, said during the meeting Thursday that the residents will be contacted to know their payment is on the way over the next few weeks. (Getty Images)

Similar calls for reparations have been gaining traction in the United States, as measures are being introduced in state legislatures and being pushed by grassroots activists. Municipalities and states recently launched exploratory efforts on the matter, forming committees to examine the impact of slavery in order to calculate how compensation would be dispensed. 

The committee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

