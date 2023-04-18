Illinois lawmaker rips Chicago Democrats after 'Teen Takeover' terrorizes city: 'An embarrassment'

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., called out Chicago's Democrat leadership on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday after teenagers caused chaos in the city over the weekend.

ILLINOIS STATE SENATOR DEFENDS CHICAGO TEENS' RIOTING, LOOTING: ‘IT’S A MASS PROTEST'

REP. DARIN LAHOOD: This is an embarrassment to the city of Chicago. It's an embarrassment to the state of Illinois. This type of violence from youth running through Chicago, unfortunately, this is becoming more and more routine. I spent 10 years as a state and federal prosecutor. I worked as a prosecutor in Chicago. This is simply unacceptable. But yet we have Democrat democratically elected leaders in Chicago that continue to do nothing about it. We are losing families. We are losing businesses out of Chicago. When you have police that are demoralized because of the policies of the current mayor and the state's attorney there, it's ridiculous.

I would worry about it when you have a mayor coming in that refuses to support law enforcement. I mean, talk to any police officer in Chicago, Bill. They're literally demoralized because nobody none of these people that were involved in the violence you just showed there get arrested. They don't have to show up in court. No one gets charged. And he's talking about having safe places for youth. You have to listen to law enforcement. This happens so routinely in Chicago now. Look at other states. Look at other cities. What they've done. Support law enforcement. Listen to law enforcement. That's what needs to be done here. But unfortunately, I think it's going the wrong direction. And we're going to continue to see people react with their feet in leaving Chicago for other states like Florida, where they support law enforcement, and they don't let this ridiculousness go on.

An Illinois state senator defended the Chicago "Teen Takeover" that unfolded Saturday night and left multiple boys shot, claiming it was simply "a mass protest against poverty and segregation."

Robert Peters, who represents parts of Chicago, responded to the chaotic scene that saw hundreds of local youth smashing car windows, jumping on surrounding vehicles, and firing guns in the streets.

Rather than condemn the chaos that left tourists running in fear, Peters suggested it was a "mass protest."

"Since I’m a glutton for punishment and I’m sure I’m gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but: I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement," Peters wrote in a Twitter post Sunday. "It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation. Rest in peace to my mentions."

