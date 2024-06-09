Illinois gov addresses scandal-ridden 'super mayor' Tiffany Henyard: We support investigations

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D., reiterated his support for any state or federal investigations into the infamous Democratic "Super Mayor" Tiffany Henyard from the Village of Dolton.

During an event on Wednesday, a reporter asked Pritzker about whether he’s weighed "stepping in" as the state to address Henyard’s controversial corruption allegations.

"We’ve looked into whether we ought to put resources, whether it’s state police and their anti-corruption efforts or asking the Attorney General," Pritzker responded. "The reality is there are already two pretty significant investigations going on. We’ll support them in every way we can, but it’s just a matter if you want everybody running over each other in those investigations, or do you want two concerted efforts to get the facts?"

Pritzker also noted that the FBI as well as former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are currently investigating into Heynard's actions.

"I think those are two pretty good authorities for looking into this investigation and looking into this and getting to the truth. We’ll support them," Pritzker said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Henyard’s office for a comment.

Pritzker's response follows a chaotic town meeting on June 3 after Heynard’s critics and supporters descended into a hectic shouting match. Police were forced to break up the altercation before it turned violent.

Henyard accused her opponents at the time of following a political smear campaign against her launched by the media.

"You guys are following a fiction, a made-up story," Henyard said.

The meeting originally involved Dolton trustees voting in favor of reinstating former Lightfoot to investigate Henyard after the mayor previously vetoed the investigation in March.

Henyard has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" by critics after being accused of financial misdeeds as well as weaponizing police raids. Most recently, she has also come under fire for an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during a Vegas trip, where the alleged victim claims to have been fired after speaking out. Henyard's cancer charity is also facing scrutiny.

The FBI announced investigations into Heynard back in February and later served two federal subpoenas for employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 25 Dolton employees, including three police officers and Keith Freeman, who is the village administrator and Henyard's top aide.

The village later hired Lightfoot as a "Special Investigator" into Henyard, paying the former mayor $400 per hour.

