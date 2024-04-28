Local Illinois residents turn out against controversial Democratic mayor

Residents in a town outside of Chicago made their fury against Democratic Mayor Tiffany Heynard known on Saturday.

Dozens of people from the 17 villages in Thornton Township organized in protest against Heynard for refusing to disclose details on township finances and declining infrastructure and town services.

"This is a call to action to state representatives to do something," Mary Avent told the Chicago Tribune. "Our taxes are outrageous — have some of the highest taxes. And why are we paying these high taxes? We’re not getting anything."

Avent is chairperson of Advisory Committee to the People’s Trustees of Dolton, a group she formed earlier this year to target Heynard over the mayor allegedly spending taxpayer money on lavish trips and forcing the village into bankruptcy.

Other speakers at the rally also called out the noticeable decline in public services. One woman, Tracy Morris, noted that her street is now full of potholes following a lack of regular repairs.

"It’s absolutely time for a change," Morris said. "The officials need to be open and honest, because something’s going on."

She added, "The infrastructure isn’t here."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mayor’s office for a comment.

Heynard’s alleged actions have gained nationwide attention based on what many consider to be an almost comedic level of corruption at the expense of a small Illinois town with a median income of $24K per year.

In addition to being mayor of Dolton, Henyard currently serves as the county supervisor for Thornton Township. In both roles, Henyard has also gained notoriety for being "narcissistic," wasting taxpayer dollars on lavish spending and allegedly abusing power.

Henyard’s alleged corruption has aggravated the local community, leading to tense confrontations between her and members of the public at recent town hall meetings. During one this month, an irate woman blasted her, saying, "How dare you? How dare you steal, and I helped you with your campaign. How dare you steal from us?"

The FBI finally served subpoenas to the office on April 19 for employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 25 Dolton employees and records of all companies associated with village administrator Keith Freeman.

Earlier this month, the Village of Dolton also voted in favor of hiring former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a "Special Investigator" to investigate Heynard over potential financial mismanagement of state and federal funds.

