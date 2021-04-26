Illinois county jurors may no longer be greeted by mustachioed Lester Holt in orientation video

Jurors summoned in Cook County of Illinois may no longer be greeted in the decades-old orientation video featuring Lester Holt.

The Chicago SunTimes reported on Monday that the Illinois Supreme Court unveiled a new orientation video featuring NBC 5 Chicago reporter Lisa Parker that is set to be shown in all of state's 24 circuit courts, which could signal that the video featuring the now-anchor of "NBC Nightly News" could be facing retirement.

LESTER HOLT'S 'FAIRNESS IS OVERRATED' REMARK SHOWS TREND OF ANCHORS' DISREGARD FOR HEARING BOTH SIDES

"Hello, I'm Lester Holt, and today I'm going to be leading you through the process of serving on a jury," Holt tells jurors-in-training while sporting a strong mustache.

Holt, who for 14 years was the evening anchor of CBS 2 Chicago before joining MSNBC in 2000, has been showing the ropes to newcomer jurors for years.

A spokesperson from the office, Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans, who offers the introduction in the orientation video, couldn’t say for certain to the SunTimes if the video featuring Holt will remain or be replaced by the video featuring Parker.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Holt suggested to WGN Radio during a 2013 interview he'd be willing to star in another orientation video to replace the dated one he is in.

"People tweet all the time, they’ll be like, ‘I just went to jury duty in Cook County and Lester Holt is the voice of the instructions.’ That thing was recorded in like 1960... And it’s grainy and I almost want to call them and say, ‘Look, I’ll do it as a freebie. We have to change this out. I won’t charge you,’" Holt said. "I mean it is kind of hilarious. But it’s, like, not a month goes by someone doesn’t go for the first time and they have to tweet, ‘That’s Lester Holt.’"