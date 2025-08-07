NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for homework or simple tasks. Today, many teens use AI-powered companions for emotional support, advice and even simulated relationships. These apps simulate conversation in ways that feel deeply personal and, for some teens, deeply real.

Recent survey data shows that nearly three-quarters of teens aged 13 to 17 have tried a digital companion at least once, and more than half continue to use them regularly. About one in eight say they use these tools daily, often to talk about personal challenges, vent feelings or practice social interaction.

Why teens are turning to AI companions for support

Teens are drawn to these platforms for several reasons. They are always available, they listen without judgment and they never push back. Because of this, many teens who feel lonely or anxious find them easier to talk to than real people.

One-third of teens say they have chosen to speak with AI instead of a real person during a serious moment. Of those teens, 31% report finding those conversations equally or more satisfying than talking with a peer. While most teens still spend more time with real-life friends, a small but growing number prefer the control and predictability of digital interaction.

Emotional risks and safety concerns of using AI companions

As the use of AI companions grows, so do concerns from researchers and child development experts. Many of these platforms marketed to teens have weak age verification, no effective content moderation and limited tools for identifying signs of crisis.

Investigations have found instances of inappropriate content, sexualized role play and harmful advice being delivered to young users. In some cases, AI companions have failed to flag signs of mental health struggles or issues that could worsen emotional distress.

Experts warn that this reliance on agreeable, overly affirming digital companions may hinder emotional growth. Teens may miss the opportunity to build real-life empathy, navigate disagreements or learn the give-and-take of human connection.

How technology is reshaping teen relationships

The influence of digital relationships is extending beyond casual conversation. In one industry study, over 80% of Gen Z respondents said they would consider marrying AI in the future. Many also believe these tools are capable of forming deep emotional bonds, beyond just light or casual interactions.

These shifts are raising new questions about how teens define relationships and what they expect from others. If AI friends become a primary model for connection, some worry it could reshape how young people approach trust, intimacy and emotional resilience.

What this means for you

If you're a parent, teacher or mentor, it's important to understand what's drawing teens to AI companions and how to talk about it. Here are five tips to get you started:

1. Start the conversation: Ask open-ended questions without judgment. Teens are more likely to share when they feel safe and understood.

2. Don't dismiss it: These tools may feel strange to adults, but they often fill real emotional gaps for teens. Acknowledge their value while setting healthy boundaries.

3. Set digital guidelines: Discuss privacy, safety and what to do if an AI ever gives advice that feels off or makes them uncomfortable.

4. Stay informed: Monitor which apps your teen uses and how often. Some offer parental settings or usage insights.

5. Encourage real-world connection: Promote activities that build empathy, cooperation and communication, things AI can't truly offer.

Kurt's key takeaway

Teens are building real emotional bonds with AI. While these digital companions can offer comfort and a sense of control, they also carry significant psychological and developmental risks.

The technology is moving fast, but support systems and safeguards have not kept pace. Parents and educators should stay aware, ask questions and help teens navigate a world where emotional connections no longer require another human.

