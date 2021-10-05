Ian Prior: Decision to investigate threats against school boards has ‘chilling effects’ on parents

Former Department of Justice Spokesperson Ian Prior told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday that the Biden administration’s investigation into parental pushback against school boards will have "chilling effects."

DOJ LAUNCHING EFFORT TO COMBAT THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST SCHOOL OFFICIALS

IAN PRIOR: It’s really scary how they are putting this out here. It has a chilling effect. You will see parents now going to be concerned if they go to a school board meeting and say something like we are going to end your political career. Is that a threat? It is. But it’s parents saying we’ll take part in the election process or use legal means to hold you accountable. For the attorney general to put out something like this with such a chilling effect on the first amendment rights of parents who are just fighting for their kids’ education is absolutely insane.

