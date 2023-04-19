Hunter Biden's IRS whistleblower news draws intense Twitter backlash: 'Coverup of Biden family corruption'

Twitter users and Republican figures had intense reactions to an alleged whistleblower claiming that the Biden administration is intentionally mishandling the Hunter Biden investigation.

Fox News confirmed that attorney Mark D. Lytle penned a letter calling for whistleblower privileges regarding his client, an IRS Criminal Supervisory Agent. The letter read that the agent previously made legally protected disclosures at the IRS and stated that these disclosures "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

"My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees," Lytle wrote. "Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel."

Social media users quickly shared the "major breaking news" with many wondering whether there could be any political fallout regarding Hunter's connection to his father and whether mainstream media will report it.

Radio host Mark Simone remarked, "Major breaking news - a whistleblower exposes a deep cover up in the Hunter Biden investigation and involvement of Merrick Garland in it and, of course, corrupt Lester Holt doesn't even mention it on the evening news."

Former Homeland Security Under Director Michael D. Brown wrote, "Read this. Every civil servant who has this kind of information, is willing to come forth should be afforded every protection available under the law. Congress has a duty to hear the information and consider it in whatever or any investigation they are or may pursue."

"They cover up Hunter Biden’s many real crimes. And they indict President Trump over fake crimes. Are you watching? The left is so hell-bent on winning that they’re eroding the rule of law and trying to turn us into a banana republic," former Missouri attorney general candidate Will Scharf tweeted.

"If a whistleblower has information on a Democrat, does it even count?" conservative account Fusilli Spock joked.

Podcast host Monica Crowley exclaimed, "The entire System is protecting Joe, Hunter and the rest of these Biden slimeballs. It’s corrupt to Hell and back."

Republican politicians also called for further investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden administration’s connection to potentially shady dealings.

"The Biden Admin may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations. We know Hunter Biden engaged in deceptive business schemes. @GOPoversight will hold accountable anyone in the Admin who may be covering up this criminal activity," Kentucky Rep. James Comer wrote.

"The coverup of Biden family corruption has been going strong for years," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., tweeted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., agreed, "IRS whistleblower claims @IRSnews is ‘improperly handling the criminal investigation’ into Hunter Biden and alleges ‘preferential treatment?’ I’m shocked. Kudos to the whistleblower, I hope more come forward so the truth can be exposed. It's past time for a Special Counsel."

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 with a grand jury investigation reported in 2020 for suspicious foreign transactions. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Lytle also noted that his client alleged "clear conflicts of interest" with the investigator responsible for Hunter Biden, claiming that preferential treatment and politics affected protocols.