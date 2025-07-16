Hunter Biden claims Democrats lost because they weren't loyal to his father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, claimed during an interview that the Democratic Party lost because they weren't loyal to his father, accusing them of "melting down."

"We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party," Hunter said during a podcast hosted by former DNC chair Jaime Harrison, the Washington Post reported. "That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down."

The Post published excerpts of the conversation on Harrison's new podcast, "At Our Table," and the full conversation is set to be released on Thursday.

The Democratic Party started to turn on then-President Biden after the disastrous June 2024 debate. The former president ultimately ended up dropping out of the race following weeks of pressure from his allies.

DOJ RELEASES SPECIAL COUNSEL DAVID WEISS' REPORT ON HUNTER BIDEN

Top leaders such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and more pushed the president to exit the race.

The latest book on the 2024 election, written by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, revealed that Hunter had told his father he supported him no matter what his decision would be after the debate.

According to the book, Hunter told Joe, "I sure would love having you back."

The president's son was convicted in two federal cases in 2024. He was first found guilty in June on three felony charges for federal gun violations and pleaded guilty in September in a separate felony tax case. Biden decided to pardon his son in November.

WEISS REPORT: HUNTER’S DRUG USE CAN’T EXPLAIN AWAY NOT PAYING TAXES ON MONEY EARNED BY 'LAST NAME'

Hunter Biden also spoke to Harrison about the many books written about the 2024 campaign, including Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book, which focused on the cover-up of the former president's decline.

"What sells, Jaime? What sells is the idea of a conspiracy," Hunter said of the books. He said it was impossible to keep a secret in Washington.

Hunter Biden also pushed back on claims that he was like a "chief of staff" to the former president.

"You think Jake Tapper’s telling the truth when he says that I was the acting chief of staff of the president’s? I was in that White House 12 days over the course of the last two years of the administration. Clearly, because I had other things going on, OK?" Hunter Biden said, according to The Hill.

"You ask one person to go on the record that would ever tell you that I was in any way making a single decision about anything, anything in that White House," the younger Biden added. "I stayed as far away as I possibly could. Which, by the way, broke my heart."