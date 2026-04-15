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Hunter Biden trashes Democratic leadership, hails Gavin Newsom as party's 'greatest warrior'

The ex-president's son also slammed Democratic leadership in Congress during the interview

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Hunter Biden admonishes Democratic leadership in Congress, calls Newsom greatest 'warrior' Video

Hunter Biden admonishes Democratic leadership in Congress, calls Newsom greatest 'warrior'

Hunter Biden lambasted Democratic leadership during an interview posted to social media on Tuesday, and hailed Gavin Newsom as the party’s greatest warrior. 

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Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, called California Gov. Gavin Newsom the "greatest warrior" the Democratic Party has during an interview posted to social media on Tuesday.

"I think that we have an incredibly strong bench. I think that Gov. Newsom is probably the most articulate and greatest warrior we have out there — really loves the way in which he calls out the president," Biden told Luke Radel in an interview for MeidasTouch.

Biden told Radel that a leader will emerge eventually after also naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"But more than anything, we just have to unify — not just as Democrats. I’m kind of sick of party labels. I am disappointed in much of the Democratic Party, leadership in Congress, in the United States Senate," he said.

Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom

Hunter Biden called Gavin Newsom the greatest warrior Democrats have during an interview posted to X on April 14, 2026. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

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The ex-president's son then praised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"I look at somebody like Mayor Mamdani and I’m inspired, absolutely, completely inspired by the way in which he has not only won his election but the way that he’s leading now," he continued.

Shapiro, Beshear and Newsom are considered potential 2028 candidates for Democrats, but no one has officially announced their candidacy.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran in 2024 instead of Biden after the former president decided to drop out, has said she's thinking about running again in 2028.

Vice President Kamala Harris on her book tour

Former Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with Rep. Lateefah Simon discussing her book, "107 Days" at the Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Performing Arts in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Harris's book details her presidential run in 2024.  (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

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Biden's father returned to his alma mater, Syracuse University, Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of his portrait, which will be permanently displayed in the law school's Law Library Reading Room.

During remarks at the event, Biden compared a Black member of the school’s Board of Trustees to former President Barack Obama.

"I always want to turn around to one guy and say… 'Barack, what are you doing?" Biden said as the audience laughed.

Hunter Biden, during the interview with Radel, also acknowledged that he was "biased" when it came to the presidential pardon power.

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President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden walking outdoors

President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden walking. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

"I’m completely biased as it relates to what my dad did for me. I fully understand how uniquely situated I am in being privileged enough to have received a pardon from my father," he said.

Hunter Biden also pointed fingers at the current first family in the interview, saying, "I don't think that the founders ever imagined Donald Trump. I don't think they ever imagined the Trump family."

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Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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