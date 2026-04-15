Hunter Biden trashes Democratic leadership, hails Gavin Newsom as party's 'greatest warrior'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, called California Gov. Gavin Newsom the "greatest warrior" the Democratic Party has during an interview posted to social media on Tuesday.

"I think that we have an incredibly strong bench. I think that Gov. Newsom is probably the most articulate and greatest warrior we have out there — really loves the way in which he calls out the president," Biden told Luke Radel in an interview for MeidasTouch.

Biden told Radel that a leader will emerge eventually after also naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"But more than anything, we just have to unify — not just as Democrats. I’m kind of sick of party labels. I am disappointed in much of the Democratic Party, leadership in Congress, in the United States Senate," he said.

GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS HE FEARS JD VANCE MAY BE ‘A LITTLE MORE DANGEROUS’ THAN TRUMP

The ex-president's son then praised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"I look at somebody like Mayor Mamdani and I’m inspired, absolutely, completely inspired by the way in which he has not only won his election but the way that he’s leading now," he continued.

Shapiro, Beshear and Newsom are considered potential 2028 candidates for Democrats, but no one has officially announced their candidacy.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran in 2024 instead of Biden after the former president decided to drop out, has said she's thinking about running again in 2028.

2025 LOOKBACK: MEDIA'S CREDIBILITY FRACTURES AGAIN AFTER BIDEN MENTAL DECLINE EXPOSED

Biden's father returned to his alma mater, Syracuse University, Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of his portrait, which will be permanently displayed in the law school's Law Library Reading Room.

During remarks at the event, Biden compared a Black member of the school’s Board of Trustees to former President Barack Obama.

"I always want to turn around to one guy and say… ' Barack, what are you doing?" Biden said as the audience laughed.

Hunter Biden, during the interview with Radel, also acknowledged that he was "biased" when it came to the presidential pardon power.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I’m completely biased as it relates to what my dad did for me. I fully understand how uniquely situated I am in being privileged enough to have received a pardon from my father," he said.

Hunter Biden also pointed fingers at the current first family in the interview, saying, "I don't think that the founders ever imagined Donald Trump. I don't think they ever imagined the Trump family."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP