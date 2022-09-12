Hunter Biden: New York mag is latest mainstream outlet to take scandalous laptop seriously

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York magazine is the latest mainstream media outlet to take Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop seriously with a feature noting "the most invasive data breach imaginable is a political scandal Democrats can’t just wish away."

New York published a lengthy story by Andrew Rice and Olivia Nuzzi headlined, "The Sordid Saga of Hunter Biden’s Laptop," that began with a powerful lead focusing on the mortifying "invasion of privacy" that the president’s son has gone through.

"Imagine the entirety of your digital existence plotted out before you: your accounts and passwords; your avatars; your contacts; every exchange of written dialogue; the full history of your logged interests, banal and forgettable and closely held; the note where you scrawled once-urgent word fragments that now make zero sense to you; the rabbit holes you fell down or the minor obsession or the thing that connected to the thing that led you to decide to do another thing that became a part of a part of a part of who you are, or a part of who you are to some people, or a part of who you are only to yourself, barely recognizable in the light of day. Your selfies. Your sexts. Your emails. Your calendar. Your to-do list. Your playlists. Your tabs," Rice and Nuzzi wrote.

NY TIMES, WASHINGTON POST REPORTING ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP AFTER EARLIER DOUBTS PROMPTS MEDIA 'RECKONING'

"Now imagine that you are both the son of a man running for president and a lawyer and lobbyist accustomed to mixing with powerful people and doing business overseas premised on your proximity to those powerful people, and that you are in the throes of a divorce and a midlife catastrophe brought on by the early death of your older brother and that, in your distortion field of grief, on a hell-bent drug-and-alcohol binge, you have been making even more horrible choices, taking up with your brother’s widow and, while in considerable financial debt, hiring prostitutes and zoning out with camgirls and staying awake for days at a time on crack cocaine and generally hurting everyone in your life who is trying to help you with your cruel and idiotic behavior," the story continued.

"And imagine that, in the middle of all of this, you lose control of 217 gigabytes of your personal data: videos in which you have sex; videos in which you smoke crack; bleary-eyed selfies; selfies that document your in-progress dental work; your bank statements; your Venmo transactions; your business emails; your toxic rants at family members; analysis from your psychiatrist; your porn searches; your Social Security number; explicit photos of the many women passing through your bedrooms, photos of your kids, of your father, of life and death, despair and boredom."

HUNTER BIDEN SAGA: WASHINGTON POST AUTHENTICATES LAPTOP AFTER DISMISSING ‘FAKE’ SCANDAL IN 2020

The feature goes on to explain in painstaking detail how the shocking laptop became public, give details about the computer repairman who found it, outline much of the hard drive’s content, explain how Rudy Giuliani obtained it, outline the process of the New York Post first deciding to publish it, discusses why conservatives initially embraced the porn-filled hard drive and has an update on Hunter Biden himself – he is planning to turn "a selfie that he took with a cigarette dangling from his mouth" found on the laptop in to a piece of art.

Nuzzi tweeted that the duo have spent that last six months investigating the laptop. In 2020, New York magazine published a headline, "Trump Tries to Make ‘Laptop From Hell’ the New Hillary Emails. It Won’t Work."

When asked for comment, New York directed Fox News Digital to a blog post that explained Rice pitched the story after reading a New York Times report that partially authenticated the laptop.

Earlier this year, a surge of reporting about the scandalous laptop finally hit the mainstream media. It was first reported on with less than a month to go in the 2020 election by the New York Post.

WAPO COLUMNIST RIPS MEDIA DISMISSAL OF HUNTER BIDEN: WE AREN'T TRUSTED BECAUSE WE AREN'T ENTIRELY TRUSTWORTHY

But in an astonishing display of coordination, the laptop was dismissed as unreliable and even Russian disinformation by mainstream print and television outlets, especially MSNBC and CNN. Twitter and Facebook blocked or limited sharing of the New York Post's article about Biden, and Twitter even locked the New York Post out of its account for weeks.

Since then, it has been confirmed by mainstream organizations including Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post and NBC News. Former CNN host Brian Stelter even admitted last month "this is not just a right-wing media story" and could be a "real problem for the Bidens," marking a dramatic tonal shift from what he expressed in 2020.

"The laptop’s devotees have lately been thrilled by the fact that major news outlets have finally come to the conclusion that it was not a piece of Russian disinformation," Rice and Nuzzi wrote.

HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL: MEDIA SLOWLY ACKNOWLEDGES LEGITIMACY TO EMAILS AFTER DISMISSING LAPTOP STORY IN 2020

The laptop saga began in October 2020, when the New York Post reported about a 2015 email from a Ukrainian energy executive to Hunter Biden, thanking him for introducing him to his father, that it obtained from the hard drive of Biden's laptop. Joe Biden was vice president at the time of the message, and his son then enjoyed a lucrative position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, raising concerns of attempted influence-peddling with his powerful father.

The laptop, which was allegedly dropped off at a repair shop in 2019 by its owner and never recovered, eventually wound up in FBI custody; Biden is now under federal investigation over his tax affairs and overseas business dealings.

"Hunter’s pursuers say he has only himself to blame for his loss of privacy — that it was the same carelessness and disregard for the rules of conduct that regular people follow that caused him to lose control of his digital life," Rice and Nuzzi wrote.

Fox News’ David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.