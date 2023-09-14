Hunter Biden indicted: Critics cry foul over Weiss bringing only case not connected to Joe

After U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss indicted Hunter Biden on federal gun charges, critics warned the now-special-counsel might simply be trying to save face after the prior plea deal fell apart, and that it should be noted the charge is the only one not connected to President Biden.

Wall Street Journal writer Bill McGurn asked why Weiss hadn't brought the gun charges five years ago, when the Trump appointee commenced the investigation into the then-future-first son.

"This is ridiculous," he said. "It raises more questions about the Justice Department and David Weiss and does about Hunter Biden."

"David Weiss has let the more serious charges lapse from the statute of limitations, so I think what this does is show why it's even more important to have the [impeachment] inquiry to find out what was going on with Hunter and how much was his father involved."

In 2018, Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden — widow of his brother Beau, and whom he was dating — reportedly had an altercation that resulted in Ms. Biden disposing of the weapon in a receptacle near a high school in Delaware outside Wilmington.

The gun was also purportedly seen in images from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop — and Weiss' charges cited the first son's drug use at the time, as the first son allegedly didn't report the addiction as mandated on his permit application.

"We're not going to get justice from the Justice Department on any of this," McGurn added.

"A special counsel's job is not to vindicate his own reputation," he continued. "It should be to get the truth and file charges accordingly if they are merited, and I think now we're in a cleanup operation."

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appeared to echo McGurn, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the indictment is a "smokescreen" and a "fig leaf" meant to deflect from the Biden family's alleged influence-peddling operations.

"The impeachment inquiry initiated by the House against President Biden is a step in the right direction, but the public shouldn’t fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem," Ramaswamy said, adding he believes Hunter's indictment is the first concrete step in forcing Joe Biden to nix his re-election bid.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy also told "The Story" that the Hunter gun charge is concerning but not of "national consequence."

He said Weiss' behavior should still raise questions about the veracity of the Justice Department's investigations, citing how the statute of limitations has run out or is running out on many of the more serious allegations against Hunter and Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, OutKick founder Clay Travis said the question few are asking is whether the president will pardon his son.

He said every reporter must press the president on that aspect, given how many times Trump's rivals have been asked if they will pardon him, should he be convicted in his Atlanta, New York and Miami indictments.