Six times Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden wouldn't pardon his son Hunter

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came away with egg on her face after repeatedly insisting President Biden had no plans to pardon his son during her tenure in the administration.

On Sunday night, Biden officially pardoned his son Hunter over his recent felony convictions on tax and gun charges.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

"Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form," the president's statement continued. "Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

KJP SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN STILL HAS NO PLANS TO PARDON HUNTER BIDEN FOR TAX FRAUD, GUN CHARGES

This statement came after Jean-Pierre had denied Biden was considering a pardon multiple times, even as Hunter was being prosecuted.

July 2023

In July, Fox News' Mark Meredith asked Jean-Pierre if there was any possibility Biden would end up pardoning his son as Hunter was facing two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax.

"No," Jean-Pierre simply said.

She also interrupted an attempted following up question saying, "I just said no," before moving on to another reporter.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE SHUTS DOWN POSSIBILITY OF HUNTER BIDEN PARDON

September 2023

After Hunter was indicted on federal charges for making false statements and unlawfully possessing a firearm, Jean-Pierre again addressed the possibility of Biden pardoning his son.

"So I've answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago — a couple of weeks ago — and I was very clear, and I said no," Jean-Pierre responded.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE ADDRESSES POSSIBILITY OF PARDONING HUNTER BIDEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FEDERAL INDICTMENT

December 2023

Jean-Pierre gave a more detailed answer to reporters after Hunter faced nine criminal charges in a federal tax evasion case.

"Nothing has changed. That is still the case," Jean-Pierre said when asked whether Biden would pardon Hunter.

"I mean, the president has said this before, and he will continue to say, which is that he loves his son and supports him as he continues to rebuild his life. And I'm going to be really careful to not comment on this and refer to Department of Justice or my colleagues at the White House counsel. But that's what I'm going to – I'm not going to go beyond telling you all what the president has said over and over again. He's proud of his son, and he is building his life back," Jean-Pierre said.

HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT: WHITE HOUSE ASKED IF PRESIDENT WILL PARDON HIS SON

June 2024

Many months later, Biden himself said he would not pardon his son and would accept the results of his son’s federal trial during an interview with ABC News' David Muir in Normandy, France.

After the interview, Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden had no intention of pardoning his son and had not spoken to the president on the matter.

"Yeah, so, look, as I stated at the top, I don’t have anything to say beyond — to your first question — beyond what the President’s statement was yesterday. He has been very clear. We’ve been very clear. You know, he — he loves his son. And he and the First Lady love their son, and they support their son. I just don’t have anything — certainly anything beyond that," Jean-Pierre said.

When pressed, she added, "Look, what I’m saying is that the President — the Pre- — I have not spoken to the President about this. And what I’m saying is he was asked about a pardon. He was asked about — he was asked about the trial specifically. And he answered it very clearly, very forthright. As we know, the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet. I don’t have anything beyond what the President said. He’s been very clear about this."

August 2024

After Biden had withdrawn from the presidential race, one reporter asked Jean-Pierre whether he would tell Vice President Kamala Harris not to pardon his son if she were elected.

"I — I mean, that’s a hypothetical that I — look, the president — I can speak for the president, and he said he would not pardon his son. And I’m just going to leave it there," Jean-Pierre said.

November 2024

Shortly after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Jean-Pierre repeated that her answer had not changed.

"We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no," the press secretary said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.