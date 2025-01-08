Biden claims he 'meant what I said' with promise not to pardon Hunter, hopes it doesn't set precedent

President Biden still claims he "meant what I said" when he pledged not to pardon his son Hunter, admitting in a new interview that he hoped it didn't set a precedent for future presidents to "abuse" pardon powers.

The president repeatedly promised not to pardon his son before reversing course last month and granting clemency to Hunter for all offenses against the United States he committed or may have committed from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024. It also spared him from sentencing on federal cases involving federal tax charges and felony gun charges.

The move outraged even some of Biden's own supporters after he'd been praised by Democrats and media liberals for upholding the integrity of the justice system by not using his influence to help his own family.

In an exit interview with USA Today published Wednesday, he defended one of his most controversial moves in office, while appearing, according to the transcript, to forget the timeline of his son's actions.

HUNTER BIDEN PARDON: MEDIA TAKES LATEST BLOW TO CREDIBILITY WITH BOTCHED COVERAGE OF BROKEN PROMISE

"Speaking of pardons, every parent can understand why you would want to protect your son," USA Today's Susan Page told Biden. "Do you have any concerns that your pardon of Hunter sets a precedent for future presidents? One that might be open to abuse?"

"I hope not, because I meant what I said when I was asked whether I was going to pardon my son," Biden said. "But then I found out two factors. Number one, that he had paid all his taxes. He paid them late. He was fighting a drug problem. And he beat it. He's been square and sober for almost six years now. This was back in ’80, I mean excuse me, in 2000 and ... What year was it? Anyway, long time ago. And that he paid it all.

"And that there were hundreds of people with only 3, 4, or $500,000 who were being, moving on civilly. He paid all his taxes. He paid the back taxes. He paid... He was late. He should have paid it on time. And that he was in a court throughout a plea deal that was agreed to."

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS MISTAKES WERE ‘EXPLOITED’ FOR POLITICAL SPORT, SAYS HE WON'T TAKE PARDON FOR GRANTED

Biden said he stepped in because he thought his son was being subjected to a double standard. One of Hunter's convictions was for buying a gun in 2018 and lying on a form by claiming he was not using or addicted to drugs at the time.

"And then the second thing I found out was that on this purchasing a gun, at the time, you have to sign a form if you're under the influence of anything," the president told USA Today. "Well, I don't even know whether they got straight on the signing of the form. But the point was, no one's ever been tried on that. Nobody. And they potentially put him in jail for X number of years for that. He had it for 10 days. Two days in his possession. No weapon, no bullets, no movement, no leave. And it got returned. And no one's ever been tried for that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Biden added in the interview he was considering pre-emptive pardons for prominent Trump foes like Anthony Fauci and former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

"A little bit of it depends on who he puts in what positions," he said. President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Kash Patel to lead the FBI and Pam Bondi to head the Department of Justice, although they will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Biden's pardon of Hunter was defended in some corners as a natural move from someone protecting his own family, but many prominent figures derided it as a craven flip-flop that would damage the White House and the president's legacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everyone looks stupid," Pod Save America co-host and ex-Obama aide Tommy Vietor said at the time. "Everyone looks like they are full of s---. And Republicans are going to use this to argue it was politics as usual when Democrats warned of Trump's corruption or threat to the rule or the threat to democracy."

Biden couldn't have been more blunt last year that he wasn't going to pardon his son. Asked by ABC's David Muir if he'd ruled it out, he responded, "Yes."