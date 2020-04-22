Huckabee on Trump suspending immigration: If he sent Pelosi more ice cream, she'd still criticize him

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Wednesday that President Trump is right for restricting immigration in order to secure jobs for Americans, adding that Democrats will criticize any move the president makes.

“22 million Americans don’t have a job right now so why in the world would we be importing people to come in and take a job that 22 million Americans desperately need to feed their families?" Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

Trump on Wednesday said he would sign an executive order limiting immigration into the country, as he hailed what he said was a “very tight” security situation at the southern border.

Trump had announced the order on Monday but had given few details. On Tuesday, he said that it would last for 60 days before it was reevaluated in the context of unemployment figures and economic figures. Immigration hawks have been calling for such an order for weeks and had included prominent figures such as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“By pausing immigration we will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs,” Trump said. “We must first take care of the American worker.”

He added: "It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

Huckabee said that though Trump is “doing the right thing,” he will inevitably be criticized by Democrats.

“They're going to criticize if he went and personally restocked Nancy Pelosi’s $24,000 freezer with the finest ice cream that’s ever been created. They’ll still say he didn’t pick the right flavors and he didn’t pick hot fudge sauce,” Huckabee said. “He’s got to do what he’s doing for America and for American workers.”