Huckabee: Biden and Harris ‘embraced symbolism over substance’

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' embrace of "symbolism over substance" Friday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Ultimately, people elect you because they think you can do a job that will make your lives better, not because you’re going to be into symbolism. But this administration has embraced symbolism over substance.

Look at how difficult it must be to walk to the podium of the White House and to tell everybody that the Afghanistan withdrawal was absolutely wonderful. Or to be able to say you're in total control of the southern border or to say that inflation is just a temporary thing, but it is doing great.

And hey, even though gas prices are up nearly $2 a gallon, they’re down 7 cents, so boy, we’re doing great on the energy front. People aren’t stupid. And everybody who goes to the grocery store and sees that their groceries are 5 to 20 percent more than they were a year ago, when they pump gas, and they know that it is costing them 20 to 25 dollars per tank more than it did a year ago, you don’t have to try to convince them that Joe Biden is doing a great job. And that is the problem this White House has: They don’t understand the difference between a message and a meaningful improvement for the lives of the American people.

