Howard Kurtz: Trump has 'huge megaphone' each day, Biden's campaign being drowned out

Former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy is currently "drowned out" by the sound of President Trump's daily press briefing megaphone, "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Kurtz said that although Biden is now the likely nominee for the Democratic Party, the problem is that Biden is "running a virtual campaign from his basement in Delaware."

Kurtz added that Biden needs the voters who stood with the now-former candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his Democratic socialist values.

'The problem is, if Joe Biden trying to cater to Bernie and his movement moves too far left, it's a poison pill for November that could kill his candidacy," he mused.

However, Kurtz said that COVID-19 dominating much of the media coverage in the United States also seems to "really [hurt]" Biden.

"This is where the coronavirus dominating the news...really hurts Biden because President Trump has this huge megaphone right now [at] the daily coronavirus briefings," he explained.

"And, the only silver lining I see for Biden is [that] this may be a much shorter campaign because it's just going to be blotted out by the virus for months to come," Kurtz stated.

"Maybe for a guy who [has] committed a lot of gaffes and missteps during the primary – although he won, beat all these other Democrats – maybe that works to his advantage in the end," he concluded.