Kurtz responds to AOC: 'I don't want some federal commission deciding what is false'

"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz had a strong response Thursday to a suggestion by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that Congress would have to "figure out how we rein in our media environment" following last week's riot at the Capitol.

During a lengthy Instagram Live stream Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a question about whether lawmakers had discussed "truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives" by saying: "there is absolutely a commission being discussed but it seems to be more investigatory in style ... so I think that’s an interesting concept for us to explore."

Kurtz responded during an appearance on "The Daily Briefing" with host Dana Perino.

HOWARD KURTZ: I don't like to hear any politician use that kind of language. That is not a role for government. There's a reason the press is covered by the very First Amendment. Now, it's fine for a member of Congress to blast the media. President Trump has been known to do that now and again. But I don't want some federal commission deciding what is false.

Now, there's a lot of false information floating around right now, especially in the wake of the [Capitol] insurrection and impeachment. But the way to counter that is with reporting that documents the facts. So I think anything else would be a dangerous or difficult road for the Democrats to pursue ...

Let's keep in mind on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there's no legislation being drawn up here. She's talking about discussions, and [for] all her social media fame, she's still a backbencher.

And let's also remember, Dana, that passions are running high. On that same Instagram video ... she talked about how she thought she was going to die during the Capitol siege. So, she had a very close call, so I'm willing to cut some slack. I don't think she's necessarily thought through all the implications that are being suggested here.