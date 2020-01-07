Houston Texans' JJ Watt blasts local ABC affiliate over tweet about fiancee

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt blasted a local ABC affiliate to “be better” Tuesday after a tweet about his fiancee, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai, didn’t mention her by name.

“This headline is trash. Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such,” Watt tweeted. “Be better than this.”

Watt’s issue appears to be with a tweet sent by ABC’s Houston affiliate, KTRK TV, to promote the article, as the story itself mentioned Ohai by name in the headline and the lead. It’s unclear if the article was altered after Watt condemned it, but no correction or editor’s note has been added to the story.

Houston’s ABC13 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watt, a Houston-area icon who is beloved by the community, ridiculed ABC13 in Houston to his 5.5 million Twitter followers. The station responded to Watt’s tweet with an apology, but didn’t specify whether or not the original story was altered.

Ohai was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars on Monday. The current story doesn’t mention that she is engaged to the Texans star until the second paragraph. Back in May, ABC13 published an article headlined, “Kealia Ohai: 10 things to know about JJ Watt's future wife.”

Watt’s season was in doubt just a few months ago because of a torn pectoral muscle but he surprised fans on Saturday by suiting up and helping the team get a playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Watt had a key sack in his return to the field and expressed his emotions in a series of tweets immediately after the game.

“I want to say this to our fans... The energy, noise, intensity & electricity you brought yesterday was incredible. Thank you for that,” Watt wrote.

The Texans will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

