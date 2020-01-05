Houston Texans' JJ Watt has key sack in return from torn pectoral muscle: 'This is why you come back'

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt’s season was in doubt just a few months ago because of a torn pectoral muscle and Saturday he suited up and played, helping the team get a playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Watt had a key sack in his return to the field. Houston won the game in overtime, 22-19, thanks to 19 unanswered points from Houston in the second half.

“This is why you come back,” Watt said. “I don't know if I meant to come back for these many plays or this much extra time, but these feelings, these emotions, these fans, these players, Deshaun Watson and all the guys on this team, this is why you come back.”

Watt expressed his emotions in a series of tweets immediately after the game.

On Sunday, he thanked the fans for showing up at NRG Stadium. Houston’s next game will be on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I want to say this to our fans... The energy, noise, intensity & electricity you brought yesterday was incredible. Thank you for that,” Watt wrote.

Houston has never made it further than the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs. With the win over the Bills on Saturday, Houston is 4-5 all-time in the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.