Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Houston Rockets owner: 'Our great Capitalism will come to an end' if Dems pass unrealized gains tax

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has promoted the unrealized gains tax plan in media rounds.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Tilman Fertitta sounds off on unrealized gains tax Video

Tilman Fertitta sounds off on unrealized gains tax

Landry's, Houston Rockets owner joins 'Fox News Primetime'

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta warned on Monday that the current inflation and supply chain crisis is taking a toll the U.S. economy. 

Fertitta, who also owns the Landry's restaurant group and other properties, told "Fox News Primetime" that the supply chain crisis coupled with inflation and a labor shortage is doing lasting damage to the United States, while separately urging Americans to be understanding of the hospitality and retail workers who continue to do their jobs during this crisis.

"We have 4,000 openings right now," he said. "Between the Golden Nugget, all the restaurants and entertainment venues; people just don’t want to work anymore. I don’t know what happened to that part of capitalism."

SEN. TIM SCOTT WARNS TAXING UNREALIZED GAINS COULD WRECK ENTIRE AMERICAN SYSTEM

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021.  Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021.  Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

Regarding President Biden's and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's plan to tax unrealized gains, credits made on a balance sheet through stocks or property value increases but not yet withdrawn by the owner, Fertitta warned that even though it is dubbed a "billionaires tax" it will affect many more people not as wealthy.

"All it’s going to do is make me not build as much because I won’t have the ability to create so many more jobs and then you are paying so many different taxes. Every employee pays: payroll taxes, all your sales taxes. All the taxes they pay. It’s truly a mistake," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s social way of not doing things in this country. It’s the European way. Our great capitalism will slowly come to an end. And do I believe in taxes to make our country great, absolutely I don’t think a balance sheet billionaire’s tax is the way to do it," he said. "Do it on income. You can’t do it on balance sheets, it will never be right."