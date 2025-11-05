Mamdani victory speech draws concern as NYC mayor-elect vows 'no problem too large for government to solve'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While delivering his victory speech on Tuesday night, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made a statement about the government's role in citizens' lives, sparking concern from critics online.

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about," Mamdani declared during his remarks.

The comments by the self-described Democratic socialist caught some people's attention.

"I’m from the government and I’m here to help!" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote when reposting another user's post about Mamdani's comments.

DeSantis' post appears to be a reference to President Ronald Reagan's famous remark that he "felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I’m from the government, and I'm here to help.'"

Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief for The Post Millenial and Human Events, called Mamdani's comments "terrifying words."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also weighed in on Mamdani's comments.

"Of all the terrifying words uttered by Zoram [sic] Mamdani, these might be the most startling," Lee declared in a post on X. "This is now the Democratic Party."

Mamdani, a New York state assemblymember who ran as the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, defeated former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the Big Apple's mayoral contest.