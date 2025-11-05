Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Mamdani victory speech draws concern as NYC mayor-elect vows 'no problem too large for government to solve'

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis responded to Mamdani's remarks by writing in quotes, 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help!'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Ron DeSantis: Mamdani will make Bill de Blasio’s reign look like the ‘golden age’ Video

Ron DeSantis: Mamdani will make Bill de Blasio’s reign look like the ‘golden age’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighs in on key East Coast races Election Day on ‘Hannity.’

While delivering his victory speech on Tuesday night, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made a statement about the government's role in citizens' lives, sparking concern from critics online.

"We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about," Mamdani declared during his remarks.

The comments by the self-described Democratic socialist caught some people's attention.

SOCIALIST SHOCKWAVE: ZOHRAN MAMDANI STUNS NYC AS VOTERS HAND POWER TO DEMOCRATS' FAR-LEFT FLANK

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 4, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m from the government and I’m here to help!" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote when reposting another user's post about Mamdani's comments.

DeSantis' post appears to be a reference to President Ronald Reagan's famous remark that he "felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I’m from the government, and I'm here to help.'"

Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief for The Post Millenial and Human Events, called Mamdani's comments "terrifying words."

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 2025 ELECTION

President Ronald Reagan

President Ronald Reagan giving a speech in the Oval Office of the White House. (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also weighed in on Mamdani's comments.

"Of all the terrifying words uttered by Zoram [sic] Mamdani, these might be the most startling," Lee declared in a post on X. "This is now the Democratic Party."

VAN JONES CALLS OUT ZOHRAN MAMDANI FOR ‘CHARACTER SWITCH’ DURING INTENSE VICTORY SPEECH

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mamdani, a New York state assemblymember who ran as the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, defeated former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the Big Apple's mayoral contest.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

