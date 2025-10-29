NYC official exposes Mamdani's 'Marxist playbook' in revealing new Fox Nation special

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rise of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has ignited his supporters, but critics are sounding the alarm about the potential ramifications of the up-and-coming politician’s policy proposals.

Mamdani’s stunning rise from the New York State Assembly to the doorstep of City Hall is uncovered in the new Fox Nation special, "Mamdani: The Socialist Surge."

Fox News host Lawrence Jones breaks down what the self-described democratic socialist's ideas mean for the Big Apple and the rest of the country.

MAMDANI FACES CRIMINAL REFERRALS OVER ALLEGED FOREIGN DONATIONS TO NYC MAYORAL CAMPAIGN

Jones examines Mamdani’s controversial positions on freezing rents, the Israel-Hamas conflict, childcare and more throughout the episode.

An all-star lineup of guests joins Jones to break down all things Mamdani in the nearly 40-minute streaming event. One of the guests, New York City council member Vickie Paladino, had harsh words for the mayoral hopeful, labeling him as a "phony" and representing the "Marxist handbook."

NEW POLL REVEALS MAMDANI STILL HOLDS COMMANDING DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER RIVALS IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

"The rest of the country should pay very close attention, because this is the new face of the Democratic Party," Paladino warned.

The Manhattan Institute’s Daniel DiMartino expressed grave concern about the possibility of Mamdani becoming the leader of New York City, calling him "the most dangerous politician in the United States" in the show.

The New York City mayoral election’s Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, and WABC Radio host Sid Rosenberg offer more in-depth analysis on Mamdani’s influence and the threat of socialism.

MAMDANI FORCED TO ADDRESS UNEARTHED VIDEO EXPOSING VILE NYPD COMPARISON

A recent Suffolk County poll highlighted Mamdani’s shrinking, albeit sizable, lead in the race for mayor, with the new survey pinning his support at 44%. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo polled at 34%, with Sliwa grabbing only 11%.

In June, Mamdani pulled off a historic upset in the Democratic primary, beating Cuomo 56% to 44% and thrusting the 33-year-old from Queens into the national and global spotlight.

To dive deeper into Mamdani's rise to prominence and his viral stances on hot-button political and cultural topics, stream "Mamdani: The Socialist Surge" on Fox Nation.

