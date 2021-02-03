Gingrich: Kerry taking private jet to receive environmental award is 'symbol of the political aristocracy'

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was roasted on Twitter Wednesday by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich over his use of a private jet while advancing climate change policies around the world.

Kerry, the former secretary of state, took a private jet to Iceland in 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle Award for climate leadership, Fox News reported earlier Wednesday.

Kerry defended his high-pollution ride at the time, calling it "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle" in an interview obtained by Fox News. The incident had not been previously reported in the American press.

Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, the chairman of the Arctic Circle Round Table, criticized Kerry for traveling to the event via private jet, Icelandic outlet RUV reported.

JOHN KERRY TOOK PRIVATE JET TO ICELAND FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD, CALLED IT 'ONLY CHOICE FOR SOMEBODY LIKE ME'

Gingrich tweeted that Kerry "joins [California] Governor [Gavin] Newsom's French Laundry, Nancy Pelosi's beauty shop, Mayor De Blasio's gym [as] another symbol of the political aristocracy ... Until we defeat them the arrogance will get worse."

Meanwhile, Fox News' "Outnumbered" joined the backlash against Kerry, with panelist Tom Lahren explaining that Kerry's defensive "somebody like me" statement means that he "thinks he is better" than the average American and that he can do what he pleases.

"The rest of us little people should make sure that we're offsetting our car and making sure that we're canceling pipelines, making sure that we're ridding this country of thousands of high paying jobs in the name of climate change," Lahren said.

"But people like him, that's the only option they have, to fly private or be on a yacht or any of these rich celebrities that do all the same things and then still worship at the altar of the almighty climate change yet again. Is this surprising to anyone? Because it certainly is not surprising to me."