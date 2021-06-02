Horace Cooper challenges Biden to reveal data he is using to claim white supremacy as top US threat

Tucker Carlson called President Joe Biden's claims that the greatest threat to the U.S. was white supremacy a "disgusting lie" Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper agreed the rhetoric was "sad."

Carlson pointed out that, according to available data from law enforcement, the statistics do not support what Biden claimed – noting that while there were about 60 killings reported as white supremacist between 2015 and 2019, nearly 800 civilians were murdered in Chicago in 2020 alone.

Biden also claimed that White Americans who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan were not embarrassed by their "hate" and that "that hate became embedded systematically and systemically in our laws and our culture."

"We do ourselves no favors by pretending none of this ever happened or it doesn't impact us today. Because it does still impact us today," Biden said.

Cooper said Biden's comments were part of "perhaps one of worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge."

Smollett, an actor who starred alongside Emilio Estevez in the "Mighty Ducks" films, as well as in "Empire," claimed he was attacked by Trump supporters because of his race. He was later indicted on charges he made false reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When the president of the United States stands up and lies to the American people about the American people – he says that we are so racist and that in particular – if you look around your community, you need to keep your eye out for one particular type of individual: White men, white nationalists, white racists, there is no evidence of any of this," Cooper added.

Cooper went on to call for Biden to declassify whatever law enforcement or other statistics he is using to make his claim that white supremacy is America's top threat.

"It is a flat falsehood," Cooper claimed.