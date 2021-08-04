Homan: Biden admin’s answer to border crisis is to speed up processing and release of migrants

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday that the Biden administration's answer to the border crisis is to "process and release people quicker" rather than stem the influx of migrants.

BORDER CRISIS SHOWS NO SIGN OF SLOWING AS MIGRANTS POUR IN; FORMER OFFICIALS SLAM ‘NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT'

TOM HOMAN: They are continuing to manage the optics of this crisis rather than managing the crisis. Look, the drone video from Fox News that showed 1,000 under that [Texas] bridge. They can’t sustain that type of optic, so, they are sending reinforcements to process people quicker so you don’t see the overcrowding.

Remember President Biden and the vice president were bragging how they made a lot of progress because people aren’t in Border Patrol custody. No overcrowding border patrol facilities. That’s because they release and process them quickly.

That drone video hurt. They are more concerned with optics. They’ll send reinforcements. Nothing to slow the flow or enforce the law. Just process and release quickly so it doesn’t appear to be a crisis. I applaud them for doing this, hopefully that will mean more Border Patrol agents to get back to the line quicker and do their mission. There is a positive to this but they are doing it for the wrong reasons, absolutely wrong reasons.

