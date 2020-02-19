WH spokesman pressed on why Trump appears to be ignoring Barr's call to stop tweets

Addressing rumors that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr are privately at odds over the president's tweets about Justice Department matters, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley insisted Wednesday that they are on good terms.

Gidley was pressed by “America’s Newsroom” anchor Ed Henry on whether Barr is seriously considering resigning in response to Trump's tweets about the Roger Stone case.

“They have a good working relationship. He expects Attorney General Barr to execute justice in all matters. He knows he’s doing that,” Gidley told “America’s Newsroom,” responding to the speculation that they have a feud.

The Justice Department pushed back Tuesday night at multiple reports claiming Barr told people close to him he's considering stepping down over the president's tweets, days after Barr admitted that Trump's tweeting made it "'impossible for me to do my job."

"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted.

“But Hogan, you and I both know, ‘no plans to resign’ doesn’t mean that you have no plans to eventually resign,” Henry told Gidley.

Henry pressed Gidley further, saying, “The attorney general between these private signals and the leaks and, more importantly, his public comments last week to ABC News has said, ‘Look, this is making my job difficult. Don’t tweet about these difficult matters.’"

Henry asked, “The president seems to be ignoring that. Why?”

“That is not true,” Gidley responded, adding that Trump acknowledged his tweets “maybe” were causing more difficulty for Barr to oversee the Stone case.

“We don’t have to wonder what’s going on in private, we’ve seen this play out in public,” Gidley said, pointing out that their sentiments on Trump weighing in on the Stone case via Twitter have been made apparent.

Henry followed up with, “What you’re saying is the president’s attorney general has said publicly and privately 'I don’t want to see these tweets' and you’re saying the president got the final word and is going to ignore the man he nominated?”

Gidley responded, “I’m not saying that the president is ignoring the attorney general. What I’m saying, though, is the president has the right to defend himself, just like any other American citizen. He’s done it before and he’ll do it again.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.