White House called out for cover-up of Biden teleprompter gaffe: ‘Paid to lie for a living’

Twitter users accused the White House of lying after the assistant press secretary seemed to try and cover for a gaffe President Biden made while announcing an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access.

During a Friday speech from the White House, Biden said this while talking about his action to preserve "reproductive rights."

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women that register to vote and cash the ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line," Biden said.

Social media quickly pointed out that Biden had inadvertently read the speaker notes telling him where the quote had finished, and then a note instructing him to repeat it.

But, Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons, replying to the video of Biden’s gaffe posted by Senior Digital Strategist for X Strategies, Greg Price, attempted to correct the record.

"No. He said, ‘let me repeat the line,’" Simons replied.

Price then responded to the White House aide with this: "Yes, I totally believe you and your boss is definitely not a vegetable."

Price continued to tweet at Simons, noting that she had previously worked as Rep. Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., communications director and accusing her of being "paid to lie for a living."

Townhall reporter Mia Cathell pointed out that Simons had actually retweeted her own tweet.

A number of other prominent Twitter users also called out Simons for her tweet.

"Everyone can see the video and hear what he said, yet you are lying about it. Do you think 1984 was an instruction manual?" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spokeswoman Christine Pushaw tweeted.

"Even if you suppose that is what he was supposed to have said, or what he meant to say, it is absolutely not what he actually said. The video is right there. He says,’End of quote. Repeat the line,’" The DC Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy chimed in.

"Lol. No he didn’t," Heritage Foundation’s John Cooper added.

WEX Magazine Managing Editor Jay Caruso suggested that the White House assistant press secretary actually did more damage by trying to hide the gaffe.

Several other social media accounts also called out the White House.

Biden has had more than a few instances in which he misunderstood the teleprompter’s speaker notes, or has gone off script, resulting in a number of gaffes by Biden, and numerous walk backs by the White House.