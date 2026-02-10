Expand / Collapse search
Hillsdale launches ‘Learn Like Charlie’ campaign to urge Americans to study the Bible, Constitution

Campaign highlights free online courses Kirk completed, including Constitution and biblical studies programs

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Universities aren't about the pursuit of knowledge, they want a left-wing world view: Charlie Kirk Video

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk talks about how Americans can heal amid their political differences and what it's like to debate students on college campuses on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

During Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) All-American Halftime Show, Hillsdale College announced the launch of its "Learn Like Charlie" campaign, urging Americans to take the same free Hillsdale College online courses completed by Charlie Kirk, studying the Bible and America's founding.

The Monday press release from the school quoted Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, who spoke at Kirk’s memorial service on Sept. 21, 2025. 

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University during his "American Comeback Tour."

Charlie Kirk in a t-shirt with arms folded

In this file photo, Charlie Kirk stands for a portrait at a anti-Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation protest on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, during which Kirk was filming for a project he declined to disclose, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 4, 2018. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)

Arnn recalled advising Kirk that a serious and honest education is challenging but rewarding.

"He said, ‘What should I do?’ And I said, ‘Well, you have to suffer. If you want to grow, you have to suffer. It’s hard to learn — into the night, crack of dawn in the morning. Start with the Bible. Read the classics. Study the founding of America. In those places you will find that there’s a ladder that reaches up toward God, and at the bottom of it are the ordinary good things that are around us everywhere.’"

Arnn added that he did not expect to hear from Kirk again after that conversation.

"I thought I’d never hear from him again," Arnn said. "Within a month, he got ahold of my cell phone number, and he texted me a copy of a certificate of completion of a Hillsdale College online course."

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

The campaign spotlights several free Hillsdale online courses Kirk completed, including "Constitution 101: The Meaning and History of the Constitution," "The Genesis Story: Reading Biblical Narratives," and "American Citizenship and Its Decline."

In the press release, Hillsdale College said it started the campaign with a 60-second commercial during TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show, featuring public conversations in which Kirk encouraged listeners to enroll in Hillsdale’s courses.

"In one clip, a caller to ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ said, ‘I listen to your podcast, I’m taking Hillsdale online courses,’ to which Kirk replied, ‘Now that’s what I’m talking about. I love it,’" the release stated.

Charlie Kirk shot, crowd disperses

The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is shot at the Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Hillsdale College online courses are free and not for credit, and feature lectures from faculty members across a range of subjects, including, economics, history, politics, religion, and literature.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

