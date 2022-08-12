Expand / Collapse search
Hillary Clinton's emails seem 'a lot more serious' than justification for Trump raid: Marc Thiessen

The Fox News contributor criticizes the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen compares the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to the lack of action taken on Hillary Clinton's emails on the 'Special Report’ All-Star panel.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said that Hillary Clinton's emails seem "a lot more serious" than the rationale given for the FBI raid on former President Trump's home Friday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

THIESSEN: The warrant says that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents, including four sets of top secret special access program documents, which, as you and I both know from our time in government, is the highest level of classification you can have. But Jim Comey told us that in 2016 that Hillary Clinton had 110 classified emails on her private server, including - and this is a quote - "seven email chains concerning matters that were classified top secret special access level programs." And on top of that, the Justice Department inspector general reported that those classified documents were compromised by foreign intelligence services. That seems a lot more serious than what's happening here. And the other difference is intent. Did Donald Trump pack up those boxes? Did he unpack those boxes? Does he know everything? She actually put classified information into an unclassified email. That takes physical effort. You have to type it out. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.