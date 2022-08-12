Hillary Clinton's emails seem 'a lot more serious' than justification for Trump raid: Marc Thiessen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said that Hillary Clinton's emails seem "a lot more serious" than the rationale given for the FBI raid on former President Trump's home Friday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

FBI SEIZED CLASSIFIED RECORDS FROM MAR-A-LAGO DURING SEARCH OF TRUMP RESIDENCE

THIESSEN: The warrant says that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents, including four sets of top secret special access program documents, which, as you and I both know from our time in government, is the highest level of classification you can have. But Jim Comey told us that in 2016 that Hillary Clinton had 110 classified emails on her private server, including - and this is a quote - "seven email chains concerning matters that were classified top secret special access level programs." And on top of that, the Justice Department inspector general reported that those classified documents were compromised by foreign intelligence services. That seems a lot more serious than what's happening here. And the other difference is intent. Did Donald Trump pack up those boxes? Did he unpack those boxes? Does he know everything? She actually put classified information into an unclassified email. That takes physical effort. You have to type it out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: