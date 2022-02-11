Hillary Clinton spokesman hits NY Times for omitting statement from report on Trump's records controversy

Hillary Clinton's spokesman knocked The New York Times for including her statement in a report on the controversy surrounding former President Trump's handling of government records.

The Times ran a report Thursday pointing out how Republicans have so far been "quiet" about the 45th president allegedly keeping classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in violation of the National Archives and Records Administration policy.

The revelations of Trump's handling of records have sparked comparisons to the email scandal that dogged Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign after it was discovered that she kept a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state. The Times pointed out Republicans, including Trump, were quite outspoken about the email controversy.

Nick Merrill, a longtime aide to Clinton, took to Twitter on Friday and called out the Times for omitting the statement he had provided on behalf of the former first lady.

"The @nytimes just printed a story on Trump’s mishandling of classified information. They asked for comment from @HillaryClinton’s office as this exposes his hypocrisy. In typical form, the NYT’s editors declined to print the comment, so posting it here," Merrill tweeted.

He then shared the statement, which read, "The 2-year frenzy over emails was a political Rorschach test, where everyone saw everything different in what was ultimately nothing. Call it sexism, Republican depravity, ratings-hungry media, it's time we acknowledge it was bulls---, and write that into the history books."

Still, Clinton is capitalizing off of Trump's negative headlines by selling hats that read, "But her emails," mocking the uproar over the private email server.

Notably, it was the New York Times that first broke the story about Clinton's email server. The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Trump, meanwhile, denied claims reported by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman in her forthcoming book that he would regularly clog White House toilets with documents.

"Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book," Trump said in a statement.

"I learned that staff in the White House residence would periodically find the toilet clogged," Haberman said on CNN. "The engineer would have to come and fix it, and what the engineer would generally find would be wads of, you know, wet, printed paper … Meaning it was not toilet paper. This was either notes or some other piece of paper that they believed he had thrown down the toilet."