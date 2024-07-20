Hillary Clinton floated as ‘mightiest of all’ Biden replacements in column, gets mocked online

Social media users were surprised by a new column from "The Hill" floating former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as the replacement for President Biden’s 2024 candidacy.

The outlet’s opinion contributor, Pablo O’Hana authored a piece on Saturday titled, "Ready for Round 2: Why we Need Hillary more than ever." It argued that the former U.S. Secretary of State, who already lost the presidency to former President Trump in 2016, is the most suitable person to replace Biden as calls for him to suspend his re-election camp grow.

The piece turned heads on social media, with people like senior Trump advisor Jason Miller theorizing that there must be some weight behind this claim. "SHE’S RUNNING!!!" he declared.

GOV. WHITMER TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ SHE NEVER SAID MICHIGAN’S UNWINNABLE FOR BIDEN: ‘CRAZIEST THING TO THINK’

In the column, O’Hana wrote, "The strongest argument against replacing President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee is the notion that no suitable successor exists. But there is, and not just a good one but one of the most qualified people ever to run for the office: Hillary Rodham Clinton."

He even asserted that Clinton is "perhaps the mightiest of all" alternatives to Biden, arguing that she is "younger than both Biden and Trump," has "an unparalleled resume and an unmatched depth of experience," and is a strong advocate "for children’s rights and health care."

The author even went so far as to say that there are "millions" of voters who regret not voting for her in 2016 and want a do-over.

"These swing-back voters are crucial to winning; Clinton can turn past regrets into proactive support by being a powerful reminder of the stakes of straying in 2024."

O’Hana concluded his piece, declaring, "The Democrats have a seasoned, savvy and adaptable candidate in Hillary Clinton. Without the burden of incumbency, she can run on a platform of stability, restoration and progress, with the credibility of her lifetime in public service and proven leadership. In her candidacy, we might just find our best chance to retain the White House and transcend the gladiatorial spectacle of politics."

DO THESE POTENTIAL BIDEN REPLACEMENTS HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BEAT TRUMP?

The piece got some attention on X. In his post, Miller added, "These opinion pieces don’t happen organically - Crooked is on the move!!!"

Conservative commentator Alex Sheppard remarked on the piece, stating, "If so, this is great news for Trump. She is the least likable politician of all time."

Former cop and law enforcement consultant Deon Joseph replied to Miller’s post, stating, "Oh hell no. Definitely voting for Trump Now."

User @TheMagaHulk wrote, "Hillary and Kamala are the only two desperate enough to run against Trump this election, especially after Saturday."