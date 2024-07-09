Gov. Whitmer tells ‘The View’ she never said Michigan’s unwinnable for Biden: ‘Craziest thing to think’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., denied that she ever said that President Biden couldn’t win Michigan while on "The View" on Tuesday.

After Politico reported last week that Whitmer allegedly told the Biden campaign it can’t win Michigan following Biden’s debate disaster, the governor initially denied the claim on social media, and repeated her denial to the day-time talk show hosts.

"I mean that’s the craziest thing to think, that there’s any accuracy to that," Whitmer said.

Prior to denying Politico’s report, Whitmer told the cohorts how much she supports Biden running for re-election, even after his poor debate performance.

When asked if Biden is still the best candidate to beat former President Trump, she replied, "I think so, yes, and that’s why I’m a co-chair of the Biden Harris re-election campaign."

"That’s why, as I navigate Michigan – which is the swingiest of swing states – through, you know, all of the incredible challenges we have leading into this election, I take very seriously the importance of showing up, meeting people where they are, listening and seeing what can we do that will make your life better," she continued.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked if Vice President Kamala Harris should be the one to replace Biden if he chooses to step down.

"She’s vice president for a reason, and so I think that that would be the natural conclusion and I would be eager to support her as well," she responded.

Co-host Sunny Hostin brought up the claims made in the Politico report, asking, "Did you say that?"

"No," Whitmer cut in, laughing at the report.

"Because polls show Biden is trailing Trump," Hostin finished.

"Yeah, I didn’t say that, and it was a conversation between two people, yet the source was someone who works for someone who may or may not run for president in 2028," Whitmer said.

The governor previously denied the report on social media platform X, saying last week, "Anyone who claims I would say that we can’t win Michigan is full of s--t."

On "The View," Whitmer described how she and Biden’s supporters in Michigan are going to pull together for his re-election and not get caught up in the negative assessment of his campaign following his debate performance.

"We’ve got to show up. We gotta do the work. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re not going to clutch our pearls and get all nervous when we’re down two points. We won’t celebrate when we’re up two points. This is Michigan. We do the work, we show up and we talk about people and what’s happening in their lives and how we’ll help them get ahead," she said.