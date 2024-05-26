Hillary Clinton blames women for 2016 election loss: 'They left me'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blamed women for her 2016 loss and suggested they couldn't vote for her because she was "supposed to be perfect."

After then-FBI Director James Comey re-opened an investigation into her email server before the election, Clinton said female voters were the ones who left her.

"They left me because they just couldn’t take a risk on me, because as a woman, I’m supposed to be perfect. They were willing to take a risk on Trump — who had a long list of, let’s call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection — because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief," Clinton said, according to The New York Times.

Clinton discussed her new book, "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America," during a recent interview with the Times and also sounded the alarm on what she believed a second Trump administration would look like.

Comey eventually did say he wouldn't recommend charges against Clinton, but called the former secretary of state "extremely careless."

She told the media outlet that her warnings about abortion were ignored by a lot of the country. Democrats and the Biden-Harris campaign have put abortion at the forefront of their election efforts after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Too many women, particularly too many young women, did not understand the effort that went into creating the underlying theory of Roe v. Wade. And the young women on my campaign made a very compelling argument that making it safe and legal was really the goal," she said. "I kind of just pocketed the framework of Roe."

Clinton also accused Democrats of being too complacent and of underestimating the strength of the pro-life movement.

"We didn’t take it seriously, and we didn’t understand the threat," Clinton said. "Most Democrats, most Americans, did not realize we are in an existential struggle for the future of this country."

Clinton argued that Democrats failed to pass legislation codifying abortion rights into federal law — even when they controlled the Senate — because they could not fathom that abortion rights would ever be at risk.

"[The right is] relentless. You know, they take a loss, they get back up, they regroup, they raise more money," Clinton said. "It’s tremendously impressive the way that they operate. And we have nothing like it on our side."

