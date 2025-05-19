Hillary Clinton blasts Vance, Musk for encouraging higher birthrates, says immigrants can do that instead

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned that Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk are pushing America to boost its birthrate to "return to being a Christian nation."

On May 1, Clinton spoke at the Newmark Civic Life Series in Manhattan at the 92nd Street Y, New York. She argued that there is a "very blatant effort to basically send a message, most exemplified by Vance and Musk, and others, that, you know, what we really need from you women are more children… and what that really means is ‘You should go back to doing what you were born to do, which is to produce more children.’"

Musk, who has fathered 10 children with three women, has repeatedly voiced his concerns about the threat posed by a declining population, often advocating for policies that encourage childbearing.

Vance also encouraged building families during his speech at the March for Life in January, declaring, "I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday detailed a provision of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" that would codify "MAGA" savings accounts for new parents.

Clinton criticized various programs Republicans have proposed to boost the American birthrate, arguing such policies have failed elsewhere. At the same time, she argued that Republicans are gutting many programs that actually help new parents.

"This is another performance about concerns they allegedly have for family life, but if you had read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, despite Trump saying he knew nothing about it, if you had read it, it's all in there. It's all in there," the former first lady said in the interview.

"'Return to the family, the nuclear family, return to being a Christian nation, return to producing a lot of children' — which is sort of odd because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them. So none of this adds up," she continued.

Clinton also argued that immigrants, whether legal or illegal, have made the American economy exceptional by adding to the workforce, while other countries have struggled with demographic decline.

"One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment, because we had a lot of immigrants, legally and undocumented, who had a, you know, larger than normal - by American standards - families," she said.

"So, this is just another one of their, you know, ‘Make America Great Again’ by returning to the lifestyles and the economic arrangements of not just the 1950s, I mean, let's keep going back as far as we can. And, you know, see what happens," Clinton added.

This is the latest example of Clinton blasting pro-life Republicans as hypocritical on family issues.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.