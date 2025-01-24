Vance tells March for Life it's a 'blessing to fight for the unborn' during first week in office

Vice President JD Vance said Friday it is "a joy and a blessing to fight for the unborn" as he addressed pro-life activists at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

"We march to live out the sacred truth that every single child is a miracle and a gift from God," Vance told the crowd in his first public appearance since being sworn in as vice president earlier this week.

Vance praised the marchers who braved bitter cold temperatures to be there, noting that Monday’s inauguration had to be moved inside because of the weather.

"But you guys — and it’s bitter cold today — here you are outside in an especially frigid January, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a joyful crowd out here, particularly during this time of year," he said. "The excitement, the passion, the unwavering conviction that every single person here on the National Mall clearly feels, it is deeply moving to me and means more to President Trump and I than I could possibly say."

He added that it has been the "single greatest blessing" of his and wife Usha's lives to watch their three young children "grow, learn and become who they are today.

"Every parent here knows that feeling, that awe of a newborn child. It is our responsibility to cherish and to protect it," he added.

Vance also talked about bringing a focus on family back to the center of American life, saying the "benchmark of national success" is "whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country."

The vice president vowed that the federal government will not "direct FBI raids" on homes of pro-lifers, mentioning Mark Houck, a pro-life activist whose home was raided.

Vance also said the era of putting pro-lifers in jail was over, mentioning President Trump’s decision to pardon multiple activists.

"I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them," Vance said.

However, he admitted young couples face challenges when having kids, and he called on the government to take action to make it "easier to raise a family."

Prior to Vance’s speech, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told the crowd, "House and Senate Republicans are committed to protecting innocent life."

"For two decades before I was elected to Congress, I served as a constitutional law attorney, and I litigated cases to defend our fundamental freedoms like religious liberty and the sanctity of human life. And now, in this role that I have as speaker of the House, I'm working to defend those freedoms in a different way," Johnson said.

"And the good news is, there are many leaders here in Congress, just like the ones standing behind us here, who are committed to doing that same thing.

"This new White House has already shown its resolve," Johnson added. "As one of his first official acts, President Trump just freed and pardoned nearly two dozen wrongfully imprisoned pro-life activists."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged attendees at the event to push their elected officials to "show courage in defense of the unborn.

"That's what we need from the people that we elect to the office. The sanctity of life does not depend on poll results. It doesn't depend on which way the wind is blowing," DeSantis said.

"It's an enduring truth, and it represents the foundation of our society, which in our original founding document, which we will celebrate next year, the Declaration of Independence, declared that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, and we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, beginning with the right to life itself."

Also appearing at the event were senators John Thune of South Dakota, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Katie Britt of Alabama, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, and representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Julie Fedorchak of North Dakota, Andy Harris of Maryland, Bob Latta of Ohio, John McGuire of Virginia, Bob Onder of Missouri, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, all Republicans.