Hillary Clinton bashes Republican women, says GOP female president would be 'handmaiden to the patriarchy'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Hillary Clinton took a swipe at female Republicans in an interview earlier this month, saying they would all be servants of "the patriarchy" if they became president. 

"Well, first of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few," Clinton said during a May 1 discussion at New York City's 92nd Street Y when asked by moderator Margaret Hoover what advice she had for the first female President of the United States.

Several women, including former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley last year, have contended for the presidency in recent election cycles. In the 2024 presidential election, former Vice President Kamala Harris took over the Democratic nomination from former President Joe Biden. Like Clinton in 2016, she was defeated at the hands of President Donald Trump.

FBI'S TOP BOSS KASH PATEL SAYS BUREAU RAN COVER FOR HILLARY BUT IT ALL ENDS UNDER TRUMP

Clinton pointed to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski as one of the "few" women in the Republican Party she respected. Murkowski has been a strong critic of Trump at times, including when she voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial in 2021.

Clinton responded affirmatively when Hoover mentioned former GOP Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who endorsed Biden – and then Harris – in 2024 and helped lead the January 6 House committee investigation against Trump.

"Yeah, there's a few," Clinton said in the clip flagged by The Daily Caller. The interview was recorded on May 1 and posted last week.

Clinton also memorably leveled an insult at many Trump supporters during her failed 2016 run, saying half of his backers belonged in a "basket of deplorables." After she lost, she suggested White women voted against her at the direction of their husbands.

POLITICAL WORLD REACTS TO FORMER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S 'AGGRESSIVE' CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT'

Clinton also recalled her support for Harris during the 2024 campaign, suggesting that it will take time to elect a female president.

"Look, first we have to get there, and it is, you know, obviously so much harder than it should be," Clinton said. "So, you know, if a woman runs who I think would be a good president — as I thought Kamala Harris would be, and as I knew I would be, I will support that woman."

