Hillary Clinton blasted for 'astonishingly false' Twitter thread claiming she had 'zero' classified emails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on Tuesday for claiming investigations proved she had "zero" classified emails on her private server.

The former First Lady took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to call out comparisons that have been made between her past email scandal and the ongoing FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents.

"I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…" Clinton tweeted. "As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."

She insisted, "Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails."

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS TRUMP LED ‘SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY’ AGAINST US GOVERNMENT

"That’s right: ZERO," Clinton argued. "By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started."

She concluded, "I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are."

Several Twitter users attacked this thread as "astonishingly false" for ignoring a 2018 Department of Justice inspector general's report that revealed "81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails" were "classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time."

"Literally a lie," Conservative Twitter personality Noam Blum wrote, including a video of then-FBI Director James Comey making the admission.

"We're never escaping 2016. Ever. As long as you know this and are prepared," The Spectator’s Stephen Miller tweeted.

Journalist Ben Leo wrote, "’The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.’ That's because you deleted them all."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Don't wait up for this complete lie to be fact checked."

"Unless there's some hyper-technical distinction I'm missing here, this is...not true," Reason associate editor Christian Britschgi wrote.

"Fact check: Astonishingly false," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted.

CBS PROMOTES HILLARY CLINTON’S ‘GUTSY’ DOCUSERIES WITH CHELSEA: FORMER FIRST LADY HAS ‘NO REGRETS’

Media outlets have also attempted to defend Clinton from comparisons to Trump’s FBI investigation. Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus wrote in August that there wasn’t a "double standard" between the two political figures despite Comey previously admitting Clinton possessed classified materials but declined to recommend prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlantic went further on Wednesday and insisted that if anyone else besides Trump possessed classified documents that "they’d be prosecuted," claiming the standard Comey had for Clinton should not be used.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and Pamela K. Browne contributed to this report.