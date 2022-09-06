Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

THE CLINTONS
Published

Hillary Clinton blasted for 'astonishingly false' Twitter thread claiming she had 'zero' classified emails

A 2018 DOJ report found that Clinton had 193 classified emails on her private server

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
The Five - Tuesday, September 6 Video

The Five - Tuesday, September 6

MAGA Republicans, Border crisis, Donald Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on Tuesday for claiming investigations proved she had "zero" classified emails on her private server.

The former First Lady took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to call out comparisons that have been made between her past email scandal and the ongoing FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents.

"I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…" Clinton tweeted. "As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."

She insisted, "Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails."

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a press conference ahead of the screening of a movie "Hillary" within the 70th International Berlinale film festival in Berlin, Germany on February 25, 2020.  

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a press conference ahead of the screening of a movie "Hillary" within the 70th International Berlinale film festival in Berlin, Germany on February 25, 2020.   (Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images )

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS TRUMP LED ‘SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY’ AGAINST US GOVERNMENT 

"That’s right: ZERO," Clinton argued. "By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started."

She concluded, "I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are."

Several Twitter users attacked this thread as "astonishingly false" for ignoring a 2018 Department of Justice inspector general's report that revealed "81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails" were "classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time."

"Literally a lie," Conservative Twitter personality Noam Blum wrote, including a video of then-FBI Director James Comey making the admission.

Hillary Rodham Clinton during the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. 

Hillary Rodham Clinton during the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.  (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

"We're never escaping 2016. Ever. As long as you know this and are prepared," The Spectator’s Stephen Miller tweeted.

Journalist Ben Leo wrote, "’The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.’ That's because you deleted them all."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Don't wait up for this complete lie to be fact checked."

"Unless there's some hyper-technical distinction I'm missing here, this is...not true," Reason associate editor Christian Britschgi wrote. 

"Fact check: Astonishingly false," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted.

CBS PROMOTES HILLARY CLINTON’S ‘GUTSY’ DOCUSERIES WITH CHELSEA: FORMER FIRST LADY HAS ‘NO REGRETS’ 

Media outlets have also attempted to defend Clinton from comparisons to Trump’s FBI investigation. Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus wrote in August that there wasn’t a "double standard" between the two political figures despite Comey previously admitting Clinton possessed classified materials but declined to recommend prosecution.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlantic went further on Wednesday and insisted that if anyone else besides Trump possessed classified documents that "they’d be prosecuted," claiming the standard Comey had for Clinton should not be used. 

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and Pamela K. Browne contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.