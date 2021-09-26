Herschel Walker: 'It's very important to have the backing of President Trump'

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, R-Ga., discusses former President Trump's endorsement as he prepares for a Senate battle to restore America’s values, arguing it’s time for someone who cares about the country to take over during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

HERSCHEL WALKER: It's very important to have the endorsement of President Trump, because I think President Trump knows that I can get the job done here in Georgia. You know, I've known President Trump for a long time. This is not something that he's known me just to say that he wanted me to run for that Senate seat. But he's known me since the early 80s that he knows that I'm going to get into Washington and I'm going to do what's right.

TRUMP TURNS UP HEAT IN ATTACKS ON TOP GEORGIA REPUBLICANS, TOUTS PRO-TRUMP CANDIDATES

You know, I don't know whether Raphael Warnock is a Marxist, but I do know that that I'm a better man for the job. I think he's had a position for a little bit. And now it's time for someone to take over that care about America.

GOLF FANS SPONTANEOUSLY BELT OUT NATIONAL ANTHEM, 'USA' CHANTS AT RYDER CUP

You know, that's one of the basic things I think we need to put people in office. They got to care about America first. They got to care about the Constitution. They got to care about our basic rights. Those are the things that right now that we're losing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: