Heroic police officer saves child choking on candy: He was 'purple'

The child was unconscious when police arrived on the scene

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
Police officer recalls saving young boy from choking: 'He wasn't breathing' Video

Police officer recalls saving young boy from choking: 'He wasn't breathing'

WARNING: Graphic content—Ethan Cante and his mother Vanessa Becerra-Aguayo recall how El Monte Officer Raul Vega saved the 8-year-old from choking on 'Fox News @ Night.'

An El Monte, California police officer stepped up to help save a young boy from a severe choking incident last Monday.

Raul Vega was the first officer on the scene after receiving a call that an 8-year-old boy was unconscious after choking on a piece of candy.  

Vanessa Becerra-Aguayo says she is "very thankful" police responded to her son Ethan’s medical emergency after she, along with neighbors, were trying to do everything they could to revive him.

Officer Raul Vega, Vanessa Becerra-Aguayo and 8-year-old Ethan recall his choking incident on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Officer Raul Vega, Vanessa Becerra-Aguayo and 8-year-old Ethan recall his choking incident on 'Fox News @ Night.' (Fox News)

"I just saw him purple, he was already unconscious, so ... neighbors and I were trying to do compressions on his chest, breathe through his mouth, but nothing seemed to be working," she recalled. "He was unable to talk to me, so he was unconscious the whole time until the police arrived." 

Vega said the young boy was "unresponsive" when he arrived on the scene, and he knew he needed "attention quickly," so he pulled out his LifeVac, portable, airway clearance device used on both adults and children.

"It's an anti-choking, rescue device," Vega said. "It's basically like a plunger, like a foam plunger, and you place the device over the person's mouth, and you press to get, you know, suction in and while you're holding it down, you pull it up, and that allows the object to become dislodged and the airway to open up." 

After two tries, the candy came out of Ethan’s throat, and he later woke up in the ambulance. 

Vega said he had great partners with him while he responded to the incident. Ethan's mother, still shaken over the incident, is overjoyed.

Officer Raul Vega recalls saving Ethan from choking.

Officer Raul Vega recalls saving Ethan from choking. (Fox News)

"From the moment where we were trying and I heard one other dad say he wasn't breathing, I lost it," his mother told Fox News. "So, as soon as I noticed that they were able to pull it out and they had … the candy, I felt some type of relief. I was still worried, thinking if he was going to come back himself, but he was OK after that." 