Here's where Students for Justice in Palestine held college protests this week

The national chapter of the far-left group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) posted a "call to action" on social media Sunday and asked their student chapters to hold demonstrations at their colleges in support of the Palestinians. Since then, an assortment of colleges and universes across America have held events in support of the Palestinians following the terrorist attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas.

SJP chapters held protests at the following schools:

Arizona State University

University of Arizona

Butler University

University of Louisville

Binghamton University

University of Virginia

Rutgers University

Ohio State University

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Kent State University

New York University

University of North Carolina

Purdue University

Columbia University

Georgetown University

University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of Connecticut

University of California-San Diego

Sacramento State University

University of Illinois-Chicago

PRO-PALESTINIAN STUDENT GROUP PLANS NATIONAL 'DAY OF RESISTANCE,' CALLS FOR 'MASS MOBILIZATION'



Chapters at Michigan State University and University of Mary Washington planned off-campus events.

The Israeli government declared war against Hamas on Saturday after the terrorist group fired thousands of rockets out of Gaza and invaded, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking hostages, including soldiers, women, children and older civilians.

The terrorist attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas have polarized colleges and universities since Saturday. Shortly after the devastating terror attacks in Israel, Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups released its statement signed by 27 different organizations that blamed Israel entirely for the attacks and voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza. Pro-Israel college students and Harvard alumni have condemned the statement.

THEY'RE ‘CELEBRATING’ A ‘MASSACRE OF INNOCENT CIVILIANS’: JEWISH COLLEGE STUDENTS DENOUNCE ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST

Earlier this week, the national chapter of SJP celebrated the attack as a "historic win" for the "Palestinan resistance" in a call to action to chapters across the country.

"Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near," the account wrote. "Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles. This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors."

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and Kassy Dillon contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP